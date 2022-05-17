The NBA Draft Lottery was broadcast on ESPN at 8:00 PM (ET), half an hour before the Conference Finals first game. The event went quickly and all 14 teams are happy with their positions for the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft.

The No. 1 pick went to the Orlando Magic, this is the perfect opportunity for them to start rebuilding the team with the best college player available. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets earned the second and third picks, respectively.

Winning the top pick is a blessing for an NBA team, but a college player's career could be seriously damaged if he lands on a bad team with no future, but that's the way it is in the NBA and the best college player is likely to play for the Orlando Magic in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Full draft order after lottery

The top four picks for the worst teams in the league, Orlando was likely to finish in the top three but the San Antonio Spurs are further down the draft order than predicted. Among the lucky ones in the draft order are the Oklahoma City Thunder with three picks in the first round.

  1. Orlando Magic
  2. Oklahoma City Thunder
  3. Houston Rockets
  4. Sacramento Kings
  5. Detroit Pistons
  6. Indiana Pacers
  7. Portland Trail Blazers
  8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers)
  9. San Antonio Spurs
  10. Washington Wizards
  11. New York Knicks
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers)
  13. Charlotte Hornets
  14. Cleveland Cavaliers
  15. New Orleans Pelicans (to Charlotte Hornets)
  16. Atlanta Hawks
  17. Brooklyn Nets (to Houston Rockets)
  18. Chicago Bulls
  19. Minnesota Timberwolves
  20. Toronto Raptors (to San Antonio Spurs)
  21. Denver Nuggets
  22. Utah Jazz (to Memphis Grizzlies)
  23. Philadelphia 76ers (Pick may go to Brooklyn Nets)
  24. Milwaukee Bucks
  25. Boston Celtics (to San Antonio Spurs)
  26. Dallas Mavericks
  27. Miami Heat
  28. Golden State Warriors
  29. Memphis Grizzlies
  30. Phoenix Suns (to Oklahoma City Thunder)
  31. Houston Rockets (to Indiana Paces via Cleveland Cavaliers)
  32. Orlando Magic
  33. Detroit Pistons (to Toronto Raptors via San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls)
  34. Oklahoma City Thunder
  35. Indiana Pacers (to Orlando Magic via Milwaukee Bucks)
  36. Portland Trail Blazers
  37. Sacramento Kings
  38. Los Angeles Lakers (to San Antonio Spurs via Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards)
  39. San Antonio Spurs (to Cleveland Cavaliers via Utah Jazz)
  40. Washington Wizards (to Minnesota Timberwolves via Cleveland Cavaliers)
  41. New Orleans Pelicans
  42. New York Knicks
  43. LA Clippers
  44. Atlanta Hawks
  45. Charlotte Hornets
  46. Brooklyn Nets (to Detroit Pistons)
  47. Cleveland Cavaliers (Pick will be conveyed to either New Orleans Pelicans via Atlanta Hawks, or to Memphis Grizzlies via New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks
  48. Minnesota Timberwolves
  49. Chicago Bulls (to Sacramento Kings via Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons)
  50. Denver Nuggets (to Minnesota Timberwolves via Philadelphia 76ers)
  51. Toronto Raptors (to Golden State Warriors via Philadelphia 76ers)
  52. Utah Jazz (to New Orleans Pelicans)
  53. Boston Celtics
  54. Dallas Mavericks (to Washington Wizards)
  55. Golden State Warriors
  56. Miami Heat (to Cleveland Cavaliers via Indiana Pacers)
  57. Memphis Grizzlies (to Portland Trail Blazers via Utah Jazz)
  58. Phoenix Suns (to Indiana Pacers)

How does the NBA Draft Lottery work?

It's easy, the teams that did not play in the playoffs of the previous season directly access the 14 lottery spots. The lottery winner has the top pick, while the other thirteen get picks in the first round of the NBA Draft. The top four picks within the lottery are defined by the lottery, while the rest of the picks are based on the inverse order of their win/loss record.

2022 Mock Draft After Lottery:

The 2022 NBA Draft will be held on June 23 in what will be a draft class filled with the best players from every program in the nation. Duke, Gonzaga, Auburn, Purdue and Kentucky are among the schools offering the top picks.
 

2022 NBA Mock Draft after Lottery
Pick Team Player Name Pos. College
1 Orlando Magic Paolo Banchero F Duke
2 Oklahoma City Thunder Chet Holmgren F/C Gonzaga
3 Houston Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. F Auburn
4 Sacramento Kings Jaden Ivey G Purdue
5 Detroit Pistons Adrian Griffin Jr. F Duke
6 Indiana Pacers Shaedon Sharpe G Kentucky
7 Portland Trail Blazers Jalen Duren C Memphis
8 New Orleans Pelicans Keegan Murray F Iowa
9 San Antonio Spurs Bennedict Mathurin G Arizona
10 Washington Wizards Johnny Davis G Wisconsin
11 New York Knicks Dyson Daniels G G League Elite
12 Oklahoma City Thunder Jeremy Sochan F Baylor
13 Charlotte Hornets Tari Eason F LSU
14 Cleveland Cavaliers Malaki Branham G Ohio State
15 Charlotte Hornets Mark Williams C Duke
16 Atlanta Hawks TyTy Washington G Kentucky
17 Houston Rockets (via Nets) Ousmane Dieng F France
18 Chicago Bulls Patrick Baldwin Jr. F Milwaukee
19 Minnesota Timberwolves Kendall Brown F Baylor
20 San Antonio Spurs Nikola Jovic F Serbia
21 Denver Nuggets Ochai Agbaji G Kansas
22 Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz) Leonard Miller F Canada
23 Brooklyn Nets (via Sixers) MarJon Beauchamp F G League Ignite
24 Milwaukee Bucks E.J. Liddell F Ohio State
25 San Antonio Spurs (via Celtics) Kennedy Chandler G Tennessee
26 Dallas Mavericks Jaden Hardy G G League Ignite
27 Miami Heat Blake Wesley G Notre Dame
28 Golden State Warriors Bryce McGowens G Nebraska
29 Memphis Grizzlies Jake LaRavia F Wake Forest
30 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Suns) Jalen Williams G Santa Clara