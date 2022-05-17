The No. 1 pick for the upcoming draft has already been defined, this could be the perfect opportunity for an NBA team looking to rebuild their roster around someone.

The NBA Draft Lottery was broadcast on ESPN at 8:00 PM (ET), half an hour before the Conference Finals first game. The event went quickly and all 14 teams are happy with their positions for the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft.

The No. 1 pick went to the Orlando Magic, this is the perfect opportunity for them to start rebuilding the team with the best college player available. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets earned the second and third picks, respectively.

Winning the top pick is a blessing for an NBA team, but a college player's career could be seriously damaged if he lands on a bad team with no future, but that's the way it is in the NBA and the best college player is likely to play for the Orlando Magic in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Full draft order after lottery

The top four picks for the worst teams in the league, Orlando was likely to finish in the top three but the San Antonio Spurs are further down the draft order than predicted. Among the lucky ones in the draft order are the Oklahoma City Thunder with three picks in the first round.

Orlando Magic Oklahoma City Thunder Houston Rockets Sacramento Kings Detroit Pistons Indiana Pacers Portland Trail Blazers New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers) San Antonio Spurs Washington Wizards New York Knicks Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers) Charlotte Hornets Cleveland Cavaliers New Orleans Pelicans (to Charlotte Hornets) Atlanta Hawks Brooklyn Nets (to Houston Rockets) Chicago Bulls Minnesota Timberwolves Toronto Raptors (to San Antonio Spurs) Denver Nuggets Utah Jazz (to Memphis Grizzlies) Philadelphia 76ers (Pick may go to Brooklyn Nets) Milwaukee Bucks Boston Celtics (to San Antonio Spurs) Dallas Mavericks Miami Heat Golden State Warriors Memphis Grizzlies Phoenix Suns (to Oklahoma City Thunder) Houston Rockets (to Indiana Paces via Cleveland Cavaliers) Orlando Magic Detroit Pistons (to Toronto Raptors via San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls) Oklahoma City Thunder Indiana Pacers (to Orlando Magic via Milwaukee Bucks) Portland Trail Blazers Sacramento Kings Los Angeles Lakers (to San Antonio Spurs via Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards) San Antonio Spurs (to Cleveland Cavaliers via Utah Jazz) Washington Wizards (to Minnesota Timberwolves via Cleveland Cavaliers) New Orleans Pelicans New York Knicks LA Clippers Atlanta Hawks Charlotte Hornets Brooklyn Nets (to Detroit Pistons) Cleveland Cavaliers (Pick will be conveyed to either New Orleans Pelicans via Atlanta Hawks, or to Memphis Grizzlies via New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks Minnesota Timberwolves Chicago Bulls (to Sacramento Kings via Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons) Denver Nuggets (to Minnesota Timberwolves via Philadelphia 76ers) Toronto Raptors (to Golden State Warriors via Philadelphia 76ers) Utah Jazz (to New Orleans Pelicans) Boston Celtics Dallas Mavericks (to Washington Wizards) Golden State Warriors Miami Heat (to Cleveland Cavaliers via Indiana Pacers) Memphis Grizzlies (to Portland Trail Blazers via Utah Jazz) Phoenix Suns (to Indiana Pacers)

How does the NBA Draft Lottery work?

It's easy, the teams that did not play in the playoffs of the previous season directly access the 14 lottery spots. The lottery winner has the top pick, while the other thirteen get picks in the first round of the NBA Draft. The top four picks within the lottery are defined by the lottery, while the rest of the picks are based on the inverse order of their win/loss record.

2022 Mock Draft After Lottery:

The 2022 NBA Draft will be held on June 23 in what will be a draft class filled with the best players from every program in the nation. Duke, Gonzaga, Auburn, Purdue and Kentucky are among the schools offering the top picks.

