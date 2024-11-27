NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers may get key Russell Wilson teammate back vs Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into their NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals with some good news regarding injured players. One positive note for head coach Mike Tomlin could be the return of a key player in quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson’s injury drama had been a storyline that held the attention of fans and the National Football League world earlier in the season, when the Steelers quarterback missed the first seven games of the tournament due to a calf injury. A few days later, Pittsburgh’s overall fitness remains stable, despite occasional soreness.

In this case, Wilson could get back a player he missed in the loss to the Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 12. Mike Tomlin addressed this situation in a pointed manner, although he also took the opportunity to give a general status of the roster at a key moment in the season.

Wilson’s teammate who could return vs Bengals

The player on the verge of returning to action for the Steelers is none other than linebacker Alex Highsmith. “He’s close to coming back,” Tomlin told reporters about the status of Russell Wilson’s teammate, who has played in six games this season and recorded 19 combined tackles.

Alex Highsmith of the Pittsburgh Steelers

What injury had Highsmith sustained?

Highsmith has been sidelined since injuring his left ankle in the final minutes of the Steelers’ win over the Washington Commanders. While the Pittsburgh franchise linebacker has not practiced this week, his status is expected to be day-to-day. If he doesn’t make it, Nick Herbig or Preston Smith could replace him.

What other injured players could return to the Steelers soon?

Tomlin has said that injured Cory Trice Jr. and Montravius Adams could get a chance to return this week, which would be excellent news for Pittsburgh. Trice remains on the injured reserve list, but has been practicing since being called up the week before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. Adams, meanwhile, is overcoming a knee injury and could return for the game against the Bengals.