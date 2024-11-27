NBA News: Kevin Durant sends clear message to Nets fans ahead of Suns matchup

After five games without a win, the Phoenix Suns made a statement with a 127-120 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. The win marked the return of Kevin Durant, who had been sidelined due to an injury that caused him to miss seven consecutive games. His presence on the court was felt immediately, as the Suns looked to bounce back with their star player leading the charge, and looking ahead for the next match against the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA regular season.

The performance was a much-needed boost for head coach Mike Budenholzer and his team. With Durant back in the lineup, the Suns showed improved cohesion, with Devin Booker leading the scoring with 26 points, followed by Durant’s 23. The victory over the Lakers is a sign that the Suns are back on track after a challenging stretch.

In the locker room, Durant shared his excitement about the win and his upcoming matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, the team he spent several seasons with. “I’m excited to see everybody. I miss those guys,” Durant said. “I’ve always said I’m a ‘Net for life.’ It’s in my heart and my blood forever.”

Durant continued, reflecting on the season’s progress: “It’s always good to see family and people I grinded with. We’ve had some good wins, and people didn’t expect us to beat teams like the Warriors. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone and competing against them.”

Phoenix Suns Forward Kevin Durant.

Durant reflects on his recovery

After the game, Durant provided an update on his recovery and his return to action with the Suns. “I didn’t feel anything tonight,” Durant said, referring to the injury that kept him out of action. “I don’t think I could’ve come back any earlier. This was just the right time.”

He added, “I’m just grateful that the five-day break allowed me to rest up and avoid missing too many games. If we didn’t have that break, I might’ve missed 11 games instead of just seven.”

Durant also acknowledged the mental aspect of his recovery. “Sometimes, that break helps get your mind off the game and gives you the perspective you need going into the next challenges,” he said. With this mindset, Durant is ready to push forward, and the Suns are eager to get back to their winning ways as the NBA regular season progresses.

Durant shines in return

Durant’s impact on the game was evident in the stat sheet. In his first game back, he scored 23 points, making 9 of 17 field goals, including 3 of 6 three-pointers and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. He also contributed 6 rebounds and 2 assists, while maintaining a perfect turnover and block-free performance.

With these solid numbers, Durant is set to continue making his mark on the season as the Suns look to build momentum moving forward. The next to challenges will be against former teams: Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors.