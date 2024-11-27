Lions News: QB Jared Goff reveals an important confession about his HC Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions‘ standout campaign this NFL season has several highlights, including that of their starting QB Jared Goff. Head coach Dan Campbell has relied heavily on the talent of the former Rams player, and this trust is finally paying off for the team.

Jared Goff arrived in Detroit in 2021 as part of a trade with Los Angeles, which also included the arrival of Matthew Stafford to the Rams, along with a series of draft picks. Goff’s early months with the Lions were challenging, but his persistence, and mainly the support of his head coach, helped things finally turn around.

“I think there were moments where Dan could have turned his back on me,” Goff said, via The Athletic. “He was the head coach on a team that was 0-10-1, and then at the end of the season we were 3-13-1. Could’ve done it then; could’ve done it in the middle of that first season; could’ve done it the next year when we were 1-6 to start. And he never did. And I’m thankful for that.“

The trust that Dan Campbell had in his QB was the same he expressed for GM Brad Holmes, who was under scrutiny regarding his role when the franchise wasn’t seeing positive results.

Lions vs Colts NOV 24 November 24, 2024: Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during pregame of NFL game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits CSM.

“‘Cause you see it all over the league, where somebody’s head’s got to fall. They were calling for his head. They were calling for Brad’s head,” Goff said. “They were calling for my head. And Dan just held the line and said, ‘No, I believe in what we’re doing here, I believe in Jared, I believe in what we have going on, and he’s our guy.’ And here we are.”

Jared Goff has a unique relationship with the Lions fans

Jared Goff’s relationship with the Lions fans changed as his performance began to pay off. So much so that fans in Detroit now have special chants for the talented quarterback. Holly Campbell, wife of head coach Dan, made something clear regarding the fans’ connection with the QB.

“I think 50 years from now, Jared Goff chants will still be happening,” Holly Campbell told The Athletic. “I think it’s just a thing now. And it’s beautiful, because it is about the underdog fighting adversity and coming out on top.”

No doubt predicting the future, especially in such an unpredictable sport as football, would be premature at this point. However, if they were to achieve the long-awaited Super Bowl, Jared Goff would undoubtedly go down in the franchise’s history forever.

Detroit Lions upcoming games

vs Chicago Bears, November 28th

vs Green Bay Packers, December 5th

vs Buffalo Bills, December 15th

vs Chicago Bears, December 22nd

vs San Francisco 49ers, December 30th