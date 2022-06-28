The NBA preseason is starting off at Salt Lake City with the NBA Summer League. If you want to attend to this tournament you might want to know how to buy and how much does the tickets cost.

The 2022-23 NBA season is months away, but the teams are already looking forward to it. Especifically, the Utah Jazz, the Memphis Grizzlies, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Philadelphia 76ers will play in a quick tournament at the Vivid Arena.

Although the Jazz couldn't get a pick at the 2022 NBA Draft, they will try to create chemistry among their own players, whereas the Grizzlies will watch Vince Williams Jr, TyTy Washington Jr and Walker Kessler play for the first time. As for the Thunder, they probably will bring out Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams in a new starting lineup.

While the Sixers will bring in David Roddy to play for the first time as an NBA player. So if you want to see the new young NBA stars, here you can check out how to buy and how much does the tickets cost for this three-day tournament.

How much does a ticket for a 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League game costs?

The official ticket supplier, Ticketmaster released the tickets for the 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League tournament at the Vivid Arena. This tournament will be held on July 5, 6, and 7. This year’s summer league will feature the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers. They arranged to sell an standard admission ticket that costs $13 dollars per person.

For this tournament, the Vivid Arena stated there will be a double-header for each date at 5pm and 7pm. Day 1 will feature Memphis Grizzlies go against Philadelphia 76ers, afterwards it will feature Oklahoma City Thunder go against Utah Jazz. Day 2 features a Grizzlies vs Thunder matchup, then a Sixers vs Jazz game. For Day 3, Thunder will play against the Sixers, while Grizzlies will go against Jazz.