Where to watch Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Green Bay Packers will take on San Francisco 49ers in a highly anticipated Week 12 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Below, you’ll find all the essential game details, including kickoff time and streaming options for fans in the USA, ensuring you stay connected to all the action.

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers are set to clash in a pivotal matchup as both teams chase playoff ambitions. The Packers, boasting a solid 7-3 record, rebounded from a tough loss to the Lions with a narrow win over the Bears and aim to keep their momentum rolling.

On the other hand, the 49ers have endured a rollercoaster season and sit at 5-5 following a disappointing loss to the Seahawks. With their postseason hopes on the line, San Francisco are determined to get back on track and avoid slipping below .500.

When will the Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers match be played?

Green Bay Packers will face San Francisco 49ers the Week 12 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, November 24, with kickoff set for 4:25 PM (ET).

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers in the USA

This NFL game between Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX.