The NBA at times is about the star players, but often overlooked are the players who do the dirty work. For that the NBA created the term the Sixth Man, that player who should be in the starting lineup but isn’t.

A player whose contribution is pivotal for his team when they are on the court. Here are the 25 top sixth men in NBA history.

Ricky Pierce

During the 80’s and 90’s Pierce was a two-time sixth man award winner and was able to score as high as 23 ppg on limited time on the court. One of the best 76ers of all time.

Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon was the perfect supporting player for James Harden in his Houston days. Winner of the Sixth man in 2017, Gordon was clutch in 2017 and 2018 for the Rockets.

Aaron Mckie

Mckie was a huge piece of the 76ers during the Iverson era, known for his leadership on the court Mckie was clutch in big games for the 76ers and has gone on to coaching after his NBA days.

Eddie Johnson

Eddie Johnson built a reputation for being a top scorer off the bench in his NBA career. Winner of the Sixth Man of The Year award in 1989, he was shooting off the bench for an average of 21 ppg.

Leandro Barbosa

The Brazilian was the Sixth Man of the Year in 2007, for the Phoenix Suns. Eventually Barbosa would go on to win the 2015 NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors as a huge help from the bench.

Anthony Mason

Anthony Mason was another big factor of the success of the New York Knicks teams of the 1990’s. Mason earned a 1995 Sixth Man of the Year award for his defensive output and was one tough SOB on the court.

J.R. Smith

Smith was a key member of the Cavs and Lakers teams that won titles with LeBron James. Always a hard worker, Smith was quick to get points for his team with his shooting abilities.

Jason Terry

Terry was a shooting guard that provided a spark off the bench for the Dallas Mavericks on their way to the NBA crown in 2011. Known as the Jet, due to an elaborate Jet celebrating after connecting on a three.

Bill Walton

Bill Walton found life as a contributor off the bench after injuries had derailed his promising NBA career. It was with the Boston Celtics as the team won the 1986 NBA title.

Bobby Jones

The first is always remembered and Jones won the NBA Sixth Man of the year in 1983. Known as “The Secretary of Defense” he is a 76ers legend.

Lamar Odom

Odom came to the Lakers and was converted into the sixth man of the team, winning two titles with the franchise, using his shooting and defensive abilities to aid when necessary.

Detlef Schrempf

Winner of two back-to-back Sixth Man awards with the Indian Pacers in the early 90’s, Schrempf was also a major contributor to the Seattle Supersonics in 1996.

John Havlicek

One of the best sixth man in NBA history, John Havlicek was a part of the Celtic teams on the 1960’s and 70’s. Havlicek won eight championships in Boston.

John Starks

Starks became endeared to the New York Knicks fans as he was a major contributor to that Knicks team of the 1990’s. For 8 seasons Starks was a positive force, be it taking players on and shooting threes. Starks best years were with the Knicks without question.

Dell Curry

Steph Curry’s dad was also a formidable three-point shooter and helped the Charlotte Hornets by winning the Sixth Man award in 1994. Dell would eventually become for a period of time the Hornets’ all-time scorer.

Michael Cooper

Cooper was a defensive rock for the Lakers in the 1980’s, winning five titles and being named Defensive Player of the year in 1987.

Vinnie Johnson

Johnson was a clutch scorer for the Detroit Pistons in their back-to-back championships in 1989 and 1990. Johnson played 10 seasons in Detroit and is a fan favorite.

Toni Kukoc

Toni Kukoc at first felt the heat of his Chicago Bulls teammates over off the court issues between the team and their GM. Once in Chicago he proved his worth and was pivotal in the Bulls second three peat with Michael Jordan.

Andre Iguodala

After finding his footing in the NBA with the 76ers, Iguodala found a home with the Golden State Warriors where he was a part of a dynasty that won four NBA titles. Iguodala was the 2015 NBA Finals MVP for his defense of LeBron James.

James Harden

While a star in his own right, James Harden began his career as a major role player for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden would later find his way as a franchise player once he moved to the Houston Rockets.

Kevin McHale

A major role player for the Boston Celtics in their three NBA crowns in the 1980’s, McHale was able to form an excellent partnership with Larry Bird and Robert Parish.

Robert Horry

Winner of seven NBA crowns, Horry wrote his name with the LA Lakers and being a good role player for the team led by Shaq and Kobe. Horry would later get two rings with the Spurs and knew how to come up big in the NBA playoffs.

Jamal Crawford

Crawford was one of the best sixth men in NBA history, Crawford was able to score many points for the teams he played for and was teammate of the year in 2018.

Lou Williams

With the Philadelphia 76ers, Williams was able to get a good bond going with star Allen Iverson. A winner of the NBA sixth man three times, Williams even has a song about being the “6 Man” by Drake.

Manu Ginobili

The Argentine star became the ultimate sixth man of the San Antonio Spurs. Winner of an unparalleled 4 NBA titles and inventor of the Euro Step, the hall of fame great was the biggest of contributors to a team that at one point had Tim Duncan and Tony Parker.