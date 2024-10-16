Bo Nix has really improved since his first games in the NFL, but the rookie quarterback has now made a shocking analysis about his recent performances with the Denver Broncos.

The Denver Broncos have faced persistent challenges at the quarterback position in recent years. Now, with rookie Bo Nix as their starting signal-caller, the team hopes to have finally found a long-term solution. Nix recently provided a candid analysis of his performances in his debut NFL season.

The Broncos have struggled to find stability at quarterback since Peyton Manning‘s retirement in 2016. Manning was their last reliable player at the position, and the team has since cycled through multiple quarterbacks without success.

Since Manning’s exit, Denver has fielded 13 different starting quarterbacks, including Bo Nix. The rookie is determined to break that streak and establish himself as the franchise’s long-term leader.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bo Nix’s eye-opening analysis of his first six NFL games

For nearly a decade, the Broncos have been searching for a solid quarterback to fill the void left by Peyton Manning. While the team thought they had found the answer with the signing of Russell Wilson in 2022, Wilson’s tenure fell short of expectations, leading to his release earlier this year.

see also NFL News: Sean Payton strongly exempts blame from Bo Nix on Broncos loss to Seahawks

In response, the Broncos used their 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select Bo Nix, a standout from Oregon. Nix came into the league with high expectations, and after six games, he holds a 3-3 record as the Broncos’ starter.

Advertisement

Nix has completed 121 of 198 pass attempts for 1,082 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions, resulting in a 44.0 quarterback rating. While these numbers have been underwhelming, many Broncos fans believe that Nix has the potential to become the solution the franchise desperately needs.

Advertisement

Despite the optimism from fans, Bo Nix himself acknowledges that there is room for growth. In a candid analysis of his performance so far, the rookie admitted he still has a long way to go to reach the top tier of NFL quarterbacks.

Advertisement

Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos smiles after a touchdown

“I do see the progress, but I still see some that I’m leaving out there,” Nix said, via the team’s website. “It’s a happy medium — a fine line of both — feeling like I am making strides, but, at the same time, there’s things I continue to go back and watch that I know I’m capable of doing. It’s good to see the progress and the strides, but I’m not where I want to be at yet.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Bo Nix’s contract with the Denver Broncos?

Bo Nix signed a four-year, $18.61 million rookie contract with the Denver Broncos, which includes a $10.36 million signing bonus. His deal is fully guaranteed and also includes a fifth-year team option.

see also Head coach Sean Payton makes bold statement on rookie QB Bo Nix first game with Denver Broncos

Nix’s 2024 cap hit is $3.38 million, and the Broncos are counting on him to stabilize the quarterback position. Despite early challenges, the organization sees potential in Nix as their long-term solution.

Advertisement

SurveyWill Bo Nix take the Broncos to the playoffs this year? Will Bo Nix take the Broncos to the playoffs this year? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE