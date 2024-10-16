Trending topics:
Broncos News: QB Bo Nix shares candid analysis of his recent performances

Bo Nix has really improved since his first games in the NFL, but the rookie quarterback has now made a shocking analysis about his recent performances with the Denver Broncos.

Bo Nix, quarterback of the Denver Broncos
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesBo Nix, quarterback of the Denver Broncos

By Fernando Franco Puga

The Denver Broncos have faced persistent challenges at the quarterback position in recent years. Now, with rookie Bo Nix as their starting signal-caller, the team hopes to have finally found a long-term solution. Nix recently provided a candid analysis of his performances in his debut NFL season.

The Broncos have struggled to find stability at quarterback since Peyton Manning‘s retirement in 2016. Manning was their last reliable player at the position, and the team has since cycled through multiple quarterbacks without success.

Since Manning’s exit, Denver has fielded 13 different starting quarterbacks, including Bo Nix. The rookie is determined to break that streak and establish himself as the franchise’s long-term leader.

Bo Nix’s eye-opening analysis of his first six NFL games

For nearly a decade, the Broncos have been searching for a solid quarterback to fill the void left by Peyton Manning. While the team thought they had found the answer with the signing of Russell Wilson in 2022, Wilson’s tenure fell short of expectations, leading to his release earlier this year.

In response, the Broncos used their 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select Bo Nix, a standout from Oregon. Nix came into the league with high expectations, and after six games, he holds a 3-3 record as the Broncos’ starter.

Nix has completed 121 of 198 pass attempts for 1,082 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions, resulting in a 44.0 quarterback rating. While these numbers have been underwhelming, many Broncos fans believe that Nix has the potential to become the solution the franchise desperately needs.

Despite the optimism from fans, Bo Nix himself acknowledges that there is room for growth. In a candid analysis of his performance so far, the rookie admitted he still has a long way to go to reach the top tier of NFL quarterbacks.

Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos smiles after a touchdown

Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos smiles after a touchdown

“I do see the progress, but I still see some that I’m leaving out there,” Nix said, via the team’s website. “It’s a happy medium — a fine line of both — feeling like I am making strides, but, at the same time, there’s things I continue to go back and watch that I know I’m capable of doing. It’s good to see the progress and the strides, but I’m not where I want to be at yet.”

What is Bo Nix’s contract with the Denver Broncos?

Bo Nix signed a four-year, $18.61 million rookie contract with the Denver Broncos, which includes a $10.36 million signing bonus. His deal is fully guaranteed and also includes a fifth-year team option.

Nix’s 2024 cap hit is $3.38 million, and the Broncos are counting on him to stabilize the quarterback position. Despite early challenges, the organization sees potential in Nix as their long-term solution.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

