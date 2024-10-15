Aidan Hutchinson suffered a fractured tibia and fibula against the Dallas Cowboys, and the Detroit Lions have now secured his replacement from an AFC club.

Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season had a bittersweet result for the Detroit Lions. While they secured a win against the Cowboys, the NFC North team lost Aidan Hutchinson to a severe injury, and they have now signed his replacement from an AFC team.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Lions made a franchise-altering decision by selecting Aidan Hutchinson with the 2nd overall pick. The defensive end has had a stellar career so far, becoming one of the best in the league.

Unfortunately, he will miss the remainder of the 2024 regular season. Hutchinson suffered a fractured tibia and fibula against the Dallas Cowboys, with a recovery time estimated at 4 to 6 months.

Report: Lions sign 3rd-year defensive end to replace Aidan Hutchinson

In 2022, the Detroit Lions bolstered their defense by drafting Aidan Hutchinson, a standout from Michigan and arguably the top defensive player of his class.

One pick earlier, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Georgia’s Trevon Walker. But it seems the Lions got the steal of the draft, as Hutchinson has proven to be more impactful than Walker so far.

Hutchinson was named the second-best defensive rookie of the year, just behind Sauce Gardner. Unfortunately, he will now be sidelined for the rest of the 2024 regular season.

The Michigan product fractured his tibia and fibula in the game against the Cowboys. With Hutchinson out, fans have been eager to know who will fill his spot on defense, and now the Lions have secured his replacement.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 23: Isaiah Thomas #58 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, the Detroit Lions have signed Isaiah Thomas to their practice squad. The former Cleveland Browns player, drafted in 2022, now has another opportunity after a rocky start to his NFL career.

Thomas was a seventh-round pick in 2022. He appeared in 10 games for the Browns, recording just one sack and two quarterback hits. After failing to make Cleveland’s roster in 2023, he was waived by the Bengals this summer.

Will Aidan Hutchinson play again this season?

Aidan Hutchinson suffered a severe leg injury in Week 6 of the 2024 season. Reports confirm that the defensive end has undergone successful surgery and is now starting his recovery process.

Fortunately for the Lions, there is a glimmer of hope. Should they make the playoffs, Hutchinson might be able to return, with a potential target being the Super Bowl.

