After being traded to the New York Jets, Davante Adams has received a clear message from Mark Davis, owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, about his departure of the team.

Davante Adams is now a New York Jets player. The wide receiver was traded earlier this week from the Las Vegas Raiders, and Mark Davis, the Raiders’ owner, has sent a strong message regarding his departure.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that the Raiders were looking to trade Adams. Upon learning of the club’s plans, Adams informed the front office that he was prepared to leave for the benefit of the team.

It didn’t take long for Adams to find a new home. The Jets brought him in, reuniting him with his former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. In exchange, the Raiders received a conditional third-round pick as they aim to rebuild.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Davis sends a clear message to Davante Adams about the trade

An era has come to an end for the Las Vegas Raiders. In 2022, the team made a blockbuster move to acquire Adams from the Green Bay Packers, sending first- and second-round picks in exchange for the star wide receiver.

see also NFL News: Jets HC Jeff Ulbrich makes final decision on Davante Adams' debut before game vs Steelers

Individually, Adams excelled during his time with the Raiders. Over two and a half seasons, he recorded 221 receptions for 2,869 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Advertisement

However, the Raiders have hit a rough patch, leading to their decision to trade Adams this year for a conditional third-round pick. The move surprised many, but Mark Davis has expressed comfort with the decision.

Advertisement

The Raiders’ owner sent a clear message to Adams, implying that no player is indispensable. He stated that this was a necessary move, signaling his confidence in the direction of the team after accepting the Jets’ offer.

Advertisement

Mark Davis – Las Vegas Raiders – NFL 2023

“It’s part of this life in football,” Mark Davis said, with TheAthletic.com. “Players come and go. If things don’t work out, they don’t work out. [G.M.] Tom Telesco did a good job today of making sure that we move forward in the future with as little distraction as possible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What would change the 3rd-round pick into a 2nd-round pick in Davante Adams’ trade?

Prior to his departure to the New York Jets, it was reported that the Las Vegas Raiders wanted at least a 2nd-round pick in exchange for Davante Adams. They partially achieved this, as the 3rd-round pick they received could be upgraded based on the player’s performance.

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers' Jets could lose two players after trading for Davante Adams

If Davante Adams earns an All-Pro selection this year or is active for either the AFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl, the 3rd-round pick the Jets sent to the Raiders will convert into a 2nd-rounder.

Advertisement

SurveyWill Davante Adams surpass the 1,000 receiving yards with the Jets this year? Will Davante Adams surpass the 1,000 receiving yards with the Jets this year? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE