NBA Legend Shaq predicts who will dethrone Jayson Tatum, Celtics this season

With just a few days until the start of a new NBA season, Shaquille O'Neal made his prediction for the next champion in the league that will dethrone Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics.

A new NBA season is about to begin, and many are already daring to pick their title contenders. Shaquille O’Neal, an authoritative voice on the subject, chose to exclude the Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum, and surprised everyone with another title contender.

On his own podcast, The Big Podcast (via NBA Central on X, formerly Twitter), which he co-hosts with Adam Lefkoe, the former player of the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic revealed who he believes will be the next champion, notably also from the Eastern Conference.

“I think Boston is still the favorite,” said Lefkoe. “No, boo,” responded O’Neal. “No way. Not a chance… I’m going to go with the Bucks this year.”

The Milwaukee Bucks, led by the talented Giannis Antetokounmpo, clinched the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2021 after a hard-fought Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

Damian Lillard #0 and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks walk to the bench during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on October 14, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It’s worth noting that the Boston Celtics were one of the most solid teams throughout last season and also displayed an outstanding level in the Finals, where they decisively defeated Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

When do the Celtics make their season debut?

The current NBA champion had a smooth preseason and managed to maintain the core of their previous roster, featuring stars like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White.

The newly appointed team led by Joe Mazzulla will make their debut in the 2024/25 season on Tuesday, October 22, when they face none other than the New York Knicks, who have bolstered their roster with star Karl-Anthony Towns.

When do the Milwaukee Bucks open their season?

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks will attempt to dethrone the Celtics this season in what appears to be a highly competitive season in the Eastern Conference.

The team currently coached by Doc Rivers, who won a championship with the Celtics in 2008, will kick off this season against Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, October 23, when they travel to the Wells Fargo Center.