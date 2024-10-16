Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Ryan Fitzpatrick sends warning to Tua Tagovailoa after final decision about career with Miami Dolphins

Ryan Fitzpatrick sent a huge advice to Tua Tagovailoa after suffering another concussion with the Miami Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa quarterback of the Miami Dolphins
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesTua Tagovailoa quarterback of the Miami Dolphins

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Tua Tagovailoa is facing the most important decision of his life with the Miami Dolphins. Although the quarterback wants to win a Super Bowl, things are really complicated after another concussion in the NFL.

It all happened during the game against the Buffalo Bills and, following almost a month on injured reserve, the time has come to determine if he’s ready for a comeback.

Now, Ryan Fitzpatrick, a former player of the Dolphins, weighed in on the situation with an important advice for Tua. It’s a very special message for his former teammate.

Advertisement

Is Tua Tagovailoa retiring?

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Tua Tagovailoa won’t retire from football. However, in this risky scenario, Ryan Fitzpatrick sent a big warning to the young quarterback. It all happened in the Ross Tucker podcast.

“I think the most important thing is that it’s his decision. He is going to talk to all the doctors and collect all information, but, right when that happened, there was so much talk about ‘Hey, if I was him I would retire or never play again’. This is something we’ve all strived for in our lives (playing football). He is the ultimate competitor. He loves playing football and he loves his team. I just hope that he doesn’t feel like, if he doesn’t play, then he’s letting everybody down.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Tua Tagovailoa about retirement after another concussion

see also

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Tua Tagovailoa about retirement after another concussion

Will Tua Tagovailoa play football again?

Schefter pointed out that Tua Tagovailoa has decided to play football again and his return could happen in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals or Week 9 facing the Buffalo Bills. The quarterback already got clearance from the NFL. This was Fitzpatrick’s take on that crossroad.

“He needs to make this decision with a clear mind based on what it’s best for him, his family and his future. That being said, he loves playing the game of football. So, I don’t think it’s right for us to try to make this decision for him. To take that away from him.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Nick Saban confirms final decision of Tua Tagovailoa about career with Miami Dolphins

see also

NFL News: Nick Saban confirms final decision of Tua Tagovailoa about career with Miami Dolphins

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell clarifies his stance on making a trade after Hutchinson's injury
NFL

NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell clarifies his stance on making a trade after Hutchinson's injury

Yankees News: Aaron Judge's teammate opens up about the pressure of approaching free agency
MLB

Yankees News: Aaron Judge's teammate opens up about the pressure of approaching free agency

NFL News: Bills star Josh Allen awaits return of key player ahead of Week 7 against Titans
NFL

NFL News: Bills star Josh Allen awaits return of key player ahead of Week 7 against Titans

NCAAF News: Texas Longhorns star makes big admission on Georgia QB Carson Beck
College Football

NCAAF News: Texas Longhorns star makes big admission on Georgia QB Carson Beck

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo