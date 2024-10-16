Ryan Fitzpatrick sent a huge advice to Tua Tagovailoa after suffering another concussion with the Miami Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa is facing the most important decision of his life with the Miami Dolphins. Although the quarterback wants to win a Super Bowl, things are really complicated after another concussion in the NFL.

It all happened during the game against the Buffalo Bills and, following almost a month on injured reserve, the time has come to determine if he’s ready for a comeback.

Now, Ryan Fitzpatrick, a former player of the Dolphins, weighed in on the situation with an important advice for Tua. It’s a very special message for his former teammate.

Is Tua Tagovailoa retiring?

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Tua Tagovailoa won’t retire from football. However, in this risky scenario, Ryan Fitzpatrick sent a big warning to the young quarterback. It all happened in the Ross Tucker podcast.

“I think the most important thing is that it’s his decision. He is going to talk to all the doctors and collect all information, but, right when that happened, there was so much talk about ‘Hey, if I was him I would retire or never play again’. This is something we’ve all strived for in our lives (playing football). He is the ultimate competitor. He loves playing football and he loves his team. I just hope that he doesn’t feel like, if he doesn’t play, then he’s letting everybody down.”

Will Tua Tagovailoa play football again?

Schefter pointed out that Tua Tagovailoa has decided to play football again and his return could happen in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals or Week 9 facing the Buffalo Bills. The quarterback already got clearance from the NFL. This was Fitzpatrick’s take on that crossroad.

“He needs to make this decision with a clear mind based on what it’s best for him, his family and his future. That being said, he loves playing the game of football. So, I don’t think it’s right for us to try to make this decision for him. To take that away from him.”

