Messi makes important request to Inter Miami with surprising complaint after hat-trick with Argentina

Lionel Messi spoke to the press following Argentina's 6-0 victory over Bolivia, where he made a key request to Inter Miami after voicing a surprising concern.

After a standout performance with Argentina against Bolivia, Lionel Messi shared his thoughts on his future. The World Cup champion is not only focused on the upcoming 2024 MLS Playoffs but is already looking ahead to next season. With that in mind, he made a specific request to Inter Miami: a proper preseason.

Speaking with the press after La Albiceleste’s 6-0 win, in which he scored a hat-trick, Messi went on to share his thoughts for his upcoming months. “I still have the end of the season ahead, and I have to start the year with a good preseason, which I didn’t have last year because we had a lot of traveling, moving from one place to another. It was what the club needed at that time, but it wasn’t a good preseason,” he complained.

However, he was quick to add that his mindset was probably not right either. “I was also thinking a lot about the Copa [America], and maybe I was too cautious, as people often say. Sometimes that’s worse. So, now it’s about finishing the year well. Hopefully, we can achieve our goal. Then, start preparing for the new year again, taking things step by step and continuing to enjoy each day,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi’s words reflect his determination to maintain peak form, especially as he aims to help Inter Miami secure their first MLS Cup. Following the international break, the Argentine forward will return to the United States, where the Herons will conclude their regular season at home on Saturday against New England.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF plays the ball during a game against Toronto FC (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Advertisement

With the Supporters’ Shield already in hand, Miami’s focus shifts to breaking the MLS record for points in a single season, potentially surpassing the 73-point benchmark set by Bruce Arena’s Revolution in 2021. The Playoffs are set to begin on October 25.

Advertisement

see also Inter Miami’s Noah Allen gives his take on Lionel Messi’s hat-trick for Argentina against Bolivia

Messi’s run with Inter Miami: Can he win MVP?

Despite his concerns about preseason preparations, Messi’s performances with Inter Miami have been remarkable. He has netted 17 goals and provided 15 assists in just 18 appearances. According to MLS statistics, Messi is averaging 1.73 direct goal contributions per 90 minutes.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi scores again for Argentina: How many international goals does he need to tie Cristiano Ronaldo’s record?

However, having made only 15 starts this year due to a thigh injury sustained during the Copa America final, some have questioned whether he truly deserves the MVP award. Nonetheless, one thing is clear: if he stays healthy, he will undoubtedly remain the team’s key player during the postseason.