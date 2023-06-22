The NBA Draft is a place where all dreams are made and they come true, usually the first 3 picks are more or less defined. Still, stranger things have happened.

Below is a list of 25 of the top NBA first round draft picks in history, all these players left a legacy and a major mark on their teams and NBA careers. Below are 25 great NBA 1st Round Draft Picks.

25. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Last year’s first round draft pick has come on strong, with a rookie of the year award, 20 ppg, 6.9 rebounds ppg, and 3.7 assists ppg.

24. Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis Lakers

Baylor averaged 27.4 ppg for 23,149 points overall in his career, his accolades speak for themselves, 11× NBA All-Star (1959–1965, 1967–1970), NBA All-Star Game MVP (1959), 10× All-NBA First Team (1959–1965, 1967–1969), NBA Rookie of the Year (1959), NBA anniversary team (35th, 50th, 75th), and No. 22 retired by Los Angeles Lakers.

23. Joe Smith, Golden State Warriors

Maybe lost to the time in which he played Smith was a very good mid-range shooter, with a healthy 40.6% conversion rate. Smith played in 1,030 career games despite being a journeyman.

22. Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals

Oscar Robertson began his career on the team that would become the Sacramento Kings, Cincinnati Royals, but would make his claim to fame with the Bucks. Robertson averaged 25.7 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 9.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.1 BP. His list of honors includes, NBA Champion, MVP Award, 12x All-Star, 3x All-Star Game MVP, 9x All-NBA First Team, 2x All-NBA Second Team, Rookie of the Year, 6x Assists Leader, NBA Anniversary Team (35th, 50th, 75th), No. 14 retired by Kings, No. 1 retired by Bucks.

21. Bob Lanier, Detroit Pistons

Bob Lanier was a solid NBA player who averaged 20.1 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.1 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.1 BPG. Sadly, he was on a Pistons side that had a lot of turnover over the years and despite all of that was able to make 8- All Star Games, All-Star MVP, and had his number retired by two teams the Pistons and the Bucks.

20. James Worthy, Los Angeles Lakers

A Laker his whole career Worthy won 3 NBA crowns, was a MVP of the Finals, played in 7- All Star games and had his number retired by the Lakers. HIs career stats stand at: 17.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.7 BPG

19. Larry Johnson, Charlotte Hornets

Johnson was named rookie of the year in 1992 and was an all-star in his second season. Johnson averaged 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 1994-95 and only improved a year later to 20.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

18. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Prior to all the drama, Ben Simmons was a rookie who turned a lot of heads with his assist and rebound abilities. Simmons is a three time All-Star, 2-time Defensive First team, and averaging 7 assists and 7 rebounds per game.

17. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls

The vagabond Rose had a solid career in the NBA, being named the league MVP in 2011. A three time All-Star now in his second stint with the New York Knicks, Rose was the youngest MVP in league history at 22.

16. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Behind 3- All-Star appearances since turning pro in 2015, Towns is already a Rookie of the Year and has two playoff appearances to his name. A 23 ppg is not bad for the 8-year veteran.

15. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

Now at the tailend of his career Griffin has been a steady soldier for the four teams he has graced. 6- All-Star games, a rookie of the year, and 19 ppg for the Oklahoma native.

14. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

Despite the press Kyrie Irving is an excellent basketball player, already having played in 8-All-Star games, Irving was named rookie of the year in 2012, and has 23.4 ppg since his career began. Irving has maintained a 27 ppg average for the last three seasons.

13. Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Davis has made a name for himself as being a very reliable player, being an 8-time All-Star and NBA champion back in 2020. Considered by many to be the best two-way player in the league today.

12. Chris Webber, Golden State Warriors

Webber may have been drafted by the Warriors, but he made his name with the Sacramento Kings, where he averaged 23.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game from 1998- 2005. Webber also was a 5-time All-Star, and NBA rookie of the year.

11. Yao Ming, Houston Rockets

Despite the injury issues Ming had, he was very solid for the Houston Rockets from 2002- 2011, playing 486 games and averaging 19 ppg. Ming would play in 8-All-Star games, and eventually his number was retired by Houston.

10. Patrick Ewing, New York Knicks

Ewing is a legend in New York, MSG was his cathedral and it’s where he had a hall of fame career. Ewing would earn 11 All-Star selections, seven All-NBA and three NBA All-Defensive Team selections.

9. Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

Maybe one of the purest, most talented players the NBA has ever seen. Quick, aggressive, and accurate, Iverson dazzled fans for much of his career in Philadelphia. 11- time All-Star, 3- time NBA steals leader, and an average of 26.7 ppg. Iverson had it all, just don’t ever talk to him about practice.

8. Shaquille O’Neal, Orlando Magic

The seven-foot tall monster, huge and completely overpowering his opponents, Shaq had star written all over him. Eventually the big man would win 4 NBA crowns, be named NBA Finals MVP three times, a 15-time All-Star and two teams retired his number.

7. Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic

One of the best defensemen the league has ever seen, Howard played every game in five of his first six NBA seasons. Howard was a 3-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, 4-time Defensive team of the year, and an NBA champion in 2010. A rock.

6. David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs

The Admiral, David Robinson was the 1989 rookie of the year, and the former Navy man would earn 10 All-Star selections, 10 All-NBA selections, eight NBA All-Defensive Team selections, a Defensive Player of the Year Award, an MVP Award and scoring title as well as two NBA championships.

5. Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

In 1984 the man that beat Michael Jordan as the number 1 pick also left a lasting legacy in the NBA. “The Dream” was a two-time NBA champion as well as NBA Finals MVP.

4. Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

The career Spurs player played for the team from 1997- 2016, winning 5 NBA championships, being named to the All-Star team 16 times, and being named NBA MVP twice. Duncan has accolades that make him one of the best players of his generation or any generation for that matter.

3. Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

One of the greatest of all time, Magic was born for the Lakers winning 5 NBA titles, 12 All-Star selections, 10 All-NBA selections, three MVPs, three Finals MVPs and four assist titles.

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks

What can be said about Kareem that we don’t already know. Abdul- Jabbar leads the NBA in many categories, All-Star selections (19) and NBA MVP Awards (6). Six NBA titles, two Finals MVPs and the 1969-70 NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

1.LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James is top of the mountain, a player who was destined for greatness gracing the cover of SI as a high school player. James has set an array of records in the NBA and has comparisons to Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. Unlike many on this list he always chased the ring, even if that meant moving from team to team, he won with all three teams that he played with.