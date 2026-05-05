76ers’ Joel Embiid explains loss vs NY Knicks in Game 1: ‘Maybe guys were tired’

The Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid provided an explanation for the loss in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks.

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a tough loss in Game 1 against the New York Knicks at TD Garden in the conference semifinals of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, something that could prove costly, but Joel Embiid wanted to stay optimistic and believed the result was evidence of fatigue.

Embiid pointed to fatigue as a factor while stopping short of using it as an excuse. Embiid addressed reporters Tuesday in comments shared via SNY on X, acknowledging the physical toll of Philadelphia’s previous series. “Coming from the series we had and the physicality we displayed, I would like to think that maybe guys were tired. It’s not an excuse though, onto Game 2, you know, down 1-0, so focus on the next one.”

The 76ers entered the matchup after a seven-game series, both emotionally and physically demanding, against the Boston Celtics. Philadelphia came back from a 3-1 deficit, ultimately securing the victory in Game 7 on the road, at TD Garden, on Saturday night. The quick turnaround to the next round left little time for recovery.

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The tough Game 1 for Embiid

In Game 1 against New York, Embiid struggled to find rhythm. The former MVP finished with 14 points, four rebounds, and one assist while shooting 3-11 from the field. He was efficient at the free throw line, going 8-9, but logged only 25 minutes as the game quickly slipped out of reach.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers attempts a free throw against the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks capitalized early, building a significant lead and maintaining control throughout. Their defensive pressure and pace exposed Philadelphia’s lack of energy, particularly on the interior, where Embiid typically anchored both ends of the floor.

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When asked what it would take to respond in Game 2, Embiid emphasized recovery and a return to physical play. “Hopefully, we get a good rest so we’re ready to go… I mean we’ve been playing every other day… so I don’t ever know. But yeah, just get a good rest and go out and display the physicality we had in our last series.”

What is next for the 76ers?

Philadelphia’s ability to rebound quickly would be critical as the series continued. The team now trailed 1-0 and faced limited time to adjust before Game 2. The 76ers would look to even the series against the Knicks on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET before the matchup shifted to Xfinity Mobile Arena.