Tyrese Maxey previews the war of attrition ahead in the Sixers-Knicks series

Tyrese Maxey emerged as a primary catalyst for the Philadelphia 76ers in their hard-fought series victory over the Boston Celtics. Alongside Joel Embiid, who issued a rallying cry to the Philly faithful, the Sixers managed to bounce one of the NBA’s most storied franchises. Now, their sights are set on another heavyweight: the New York Knicks.

Anticipation is at a fever pitch for this Eastern Conference Semifinal showdown, a direct rematch of their 2024 clash. Speaking to the media, Maxey reflected on the history and the razor-thin margins that defined their last postseason encounter. “I think we ended up losing 4–2, but the margin was like minus-one or something like that. It was really close. So I expect nothing less. I expect nothing less, man,” Maxey said.

With the 2024 loss still fresh, Philadelphia is looking to make a statement on the semifinals stage. After a disappointing early exit last season, this series serves as a prime opportunity to prove to the NBA world thatthe Sixers are legitimate title contenders. Head coach Nick Nurse echoed that sentiment, noting the high stakes as both teams vie for a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

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A storied postseason rivalry

The Sixers and Knicks share a rich postseason history, having squared off 10 times in the playoffs dating back to the 1950s. This latest chapter adds to a rivalry that saw the two franchises meet in three consecutive seasons during the league’s early years.

Sixers vs. Knicks: Playoff history:

Year Round Winner Result 2026 Semi-finals TBD — 2024 First Round Knicks 4–2 1989 First Round Knicks 3–0 1983 Semi-finals Sixers 4–0 1978 Semi-finals Sixers 4–0 1968 Semi-finals Sixers 4–2 1959 First Round Sixers 2–0 1954 Division Finals Sixers 2–0 1952 Semi-finals Knicks 3–1 1951 Semi-finals Knicks 3–2 1950 Semi-finals Sixers 2–1

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Regular season recap: A dead heat

The regular-season series suggests a grueling battle ahead. Philadelphia and New York split their four meetings in 2025-26, with three of the four contests being decided by single digits.

Jan 3, 2026: Sixers win 130–119 (at MSG)

Jan 24, 2026: Knicks win 112–109 (at Philly)

Feb 11, 2026: Knicks win 138–89 (49-point blowout at Philly)

Mar 19, 2026: Knicks win 93–92 (at MSG)

With the series split at 2–2 and a trip to the Conference Finals on the line, the stage is set for a classic. While Philly and New York prepare for Game 1, the rest of the East remains in flux, with the other semifinal matchup still awaiting the winner of an impending Game 7.

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