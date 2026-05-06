Is Joel Embiid playing today? 76ers aim to tie series vs NY Knicks in Game 2

With momentum already shifting in the series, the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for a crucial Game 2 against the New York Knicks, as every update on Joel Embiid’s condition looms large over a must-win Eastern Conference battle.

Joel Embiid is officially listed as probable for Game 2, meaning the Philadelphia 76ers star is expected to suit up tonight against the New York Knicks as the team looks to even the series at Madison Square Garden.

The former MVP is dealing with a right ankle sprain, but multiple reports confirm the injury is not considered severe enough to keep him off the floor in this crucial Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup.

His status remains one of the biggest talking points heading into Game 2 after a disappointing opener, where Philadelphia was blown out 137–98 and struggled to establish any offensive rhythm with him on the court.

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How and when did Joel Embiid get injured?

Joel Embiid is currently managing a right ankle sprain that first appeared during the latter part of the 2025–26 regular season and has been aggravated throughout the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks.

Joel Embiid reacts during the first quarter of a game against the Boston Celtics (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

According to recent injury reports, the issue dates back to late December and has resurfaced multiple times as Philadelphia has pushed through a deep postseason run, including their seven-game series against the Boston Celtics.

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The injury was not caused by a single dramatic play, but rather by accumulation of wear and tear combined with heavy minutes in high-stakes games. He also dealt with a right hip contusion in Game 7 of the first round.

More recently, he was seen visibly limited during Game 1 against New York, where the Knicks exploited his mobility on defensive switches. Philadelphia has been carefully monitoring his ankle response, with his status updated game-by-game depending on pain management and pre-game testing.

What does being “questionable” mean in the NBA?

In the NBA, being listed as “questionable” means a player has roughly a 50% chance of playing in that game, making it one of the most uncertain designations on the official injury report.

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This status is used when a player’s availability is still being evaluated, often up until 90 minutes before tip-off. Unlike “out” or “doubtful”, the questionable tag does not lean strongly in either direction.

Instead, it signals that the medical staff and coaching team are still assessing pain tolerance, mobility and risk of aggravation. For high-usage stars like Joel Embiid, this often reflects load management decisions as much as injury severity.

How important has Joel Embiid been to the 76ers’ roster?

Joel Embiid is absolutely the centerpiece of the Philadelphia 76ers, functioning as their offensive engine, defensive anchor and overall identity-shaping superstar whenever he is on the court.

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Joel Embiid looks on during the fourth quarter of a game against the Boston Celtics (Source: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

His impact is so significant that Philadelphia’s performance swings dramatically depending on whether he plays or not, making him the most influential player on the roster by a wide margin.

Statistically, the difference is undeniable. With him available, the Sixers maintain a positive net rating and remain one of the more efficient two-way teams in the league, while without him they drop into negative territory and struggle to generate consistent half-court offense.

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In the 2026 playoffs, he has continued to deliver elite production, averaging 28 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists per game, confirming his role as a true all-around hub rather than just a scorer.

Even when not at full strength, his gravitational impact is visible in every possession. Teams defend differently, rotations tighten earlier and Philadelphia’s offensive structure becomes far more predictable when he is off the floor.