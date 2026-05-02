76ers overcome a 1-3 series deficit after win vs Celtics in Game 7: Who was the last team to do it?

The Philadelphia 76ers went against all expectations and defeated the Boston Celtics 109-100 in Game 7 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden, completing a 3-1 comeback to win the series 4-3 and advancing to the conference semifinals after an impressive series.

With the win, the Sixers become the 14th team out of 302 to overcome a 1-3 series deficit, the last to achieve it being the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 Finals against the Golden State Warriors. This means Philadelphia is the first team to do it again in 10 years.

As a side note, with the win, the Sixers advance over Boston in the playoffs for the first time since 1982, snapping a six-series losing streak, confirming that they went against everything that did not favor them and brought out their best, with a warrior-mode Joel Embiid, a cold-blooded Tyrese Maxey, and a team hungry for success.

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