76ers’ LeBron James admits sky is the limit for Joel Embiid when healthy

The Philadelphia 76ers have been preparing with their starters during the 2026 NBA preseason, offering glimpses of what LeBron James‘ new team can accomplish if it reaches its peak level—and, above all, if Joel Embiid remains healthy.

After the game, LeBron James spoke to the media scrum in the locker room and shared his thoughts on what it was like to play with Joel Embiid in a 76ers jersey.

“I get excited when all my teammates play like that. We get excited for one another. I know what Joe’s capable of. He’s one of the best players in the world. The sky’s the limit for him,” James said, offering his initial thoughts on Embiid’s performance on the night.

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Embiid proving he is healthy

Embiid’s health remains paramount, and he will undoubtedly serve as one of the 76ers‘ fundamental cornerstones. The early signs are encouraging, with Embiid actively participating in all of the team’s activities, a development James was quick to acknowledge.

Joel Embiid of Philadelphia 76ers.

“I think, obviously, he’s been in all the practices and been involved in everything. So, I think his health is showing, and he’s just starting to get his rhythm more and more, just like the rest of us,” James added.

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How the 76ers are faring

LeBron James and Joel Embiid played on the same team for the first time since their run with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, as the 76ers fell 125-120 to the Celtics in preseason action.

James finished with eight points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and one steal while shooting 4-of-9 from the field (44.4% FG). Meanwhile, Embiid paced the 76ers with 27 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, plus one steal and one block, shooting 7-of-13 from the field (53.8% FG) and 2-of-7 from beyond the arc (28.6% 3P).

Key takeaways

“The sky’s the limit” for Joel Embiid, stated LeBron James following the game.

for Joel Embiid, stated LeBron James following the game. A 125-120 defeat to the Boston Celtics was suffered by the Philadelphia 76ers.

to the Boston Celtics was suffered by the Philadelphia 76ers. 27 points were scored by Joel Embiid to pace the Philadelphia 76ers.