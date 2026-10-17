JJ Redick doesn’t sugarcoat Dalton Knecht’s future as Lakers roster crunch looms

The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for the upcoming season, but head coach JJ Redick already faces early roster uncertainty with Dalton Knecht’s status up in the air.

As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for their season opener against the Golden State Warriors, major rotation questions linger, particularly regarding who will squeeze into head coach JJ Redick’s regular-season lineup. Third-year guard Dalton Knecht appears to be on the outside looking in, with Redick offering a candid assessment of how the roster dynamic has evolved around the former first-round pick.

“I think the biggest thing is the team changed. The team changed. Needs changed, the fit changed. I think he’s gotten better as a player the last two years. I think, particularly last year, each guy got plenty of opportunities with the injuries we had,” Redick told reporters.

Redick was equally direct when discussing Knecht’s outlook for the upcoming campaign, pointing to offseason roster moves as the primary bottleneck. “I just think coming into this year, we added a lot of wings and he’s in a tough spot right now,” Redick remarked.

Advertisement

The Lakers’ head coach has also recently weighed in on the performance of Bronny James, whose up-and-down preseason raised questions regarding his readiness for the upcoming NBA slate.

This was Dalton Knecht 2 years ago, almost to the day. JJ Reddick needs to be investigated. pic.twitter.com/I8PFztqWLd — n a t a l i e (@nataliethehero) October 14, 2026

Knecht’s competition on the wing

Dalton Knecht’s primary competition for rotation minutes on the wing comes from a crowded mix of established starters and defensive-minded role players. At the top of the hierarchy, proven playmakers like Austin Reaves lock down heavy minutes at shooting guard, while versatile perimeter options like Quentin Grimes and Ziaire Williams present direct structural hurdles at small forward.

Advertisement

Beyond the core rotation, Knecht must also battle specialized perimeter talent like Matisse Thybulle, whose elite defensive instincts stand in stark contrast to Knecht’s offense-first skill set.

While Knecht was drafted for his high-level off-ball movement and floor-spacing threat, his primary challenge lies in differentiating himself from athletic, multi-positional defenders like Williams. In lineups demanding high-energy perimeter defense, the Lakers‘ coaching staff continues to lean toward length and switchability, leaving Knecht fighting for scraps in a crowded wing room.

Key takeaways

JJ Redick stated the Lakers’ roster needs changed since Dalton Knecht’s rookie year.

since Dalton Knecht’s rookie year. Redick noted Knecht faces a tough spot due to offseason wing additions.

due to offseason wing additions. Knecht faces wing rotation competition from Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes, and Ziaire Williams.

Advertisement