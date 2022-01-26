Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers face each other on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Philadelphia 76ers will square off with Los Angeles Lakers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday, January 27th, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 286th regular-season game. Expectedly, the Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 146 direct duels to this day, while the Philadelphia 76ers have celebrated a triumph in 139 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on March 25, 2021, and it ended in a 109-101 win for the 76ers away at the former Stales Center, now Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in the previous in the 2020/21 NBA seaso. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 27th, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

Philadelphia 76ers have been in a decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times and lost two games (LWLWW). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Los Angeles Lakers have been doing similarly, winning three times in their last five matches (WLWLW).

The Lakers currently sit in eighth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.500. While the 76ers are placed in sixth place on the Eastern Conference table, with a win percentage of 0.596. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to January 11, 1950, and it ended in a 98-88 win for the Lakers.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers, to be played on Thursday, at the Wells Fargo Center, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TNT in the United States.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers matchup. However, judging by the 76ers' position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

