Even though the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling and he's been asked to do most of the heavy lifting, LeBron James isn't concerned about his increasing workload.

The Los Angeles Lakers look far from a contending team right now. Sitting at 23-24, they currently hold the eighth seed in the Western Conference and are playing like a borderline playoff team at best.

There's no shortage of talent in Los Angeles, so most analysts think it's just a matter of time before they straighten the ship. But not even Anthony Davis' comeback can make up for the poor effort they've put for most of the season.

LeBron James has been the only exception to that rule, though, as the 19-year veteran is having one of the best seasons of his career with averages of 29.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on 52% from the floor.

LeBron James Says In The Zone And Isn't Worried About Saving The Lakers

Trusting a 37-year-old to do all the heavy lifting might not be the best plan for Frank Vogel's team. Even so, James isn't concerned about being the team's go-to-guy and enduring such a big workload at this point in this career:

"I don't need to score 30 a night... I'm in one of the best zones offensively in my career and I don't plan on stopping it," LeBron told the media, as quoted by Fadeaway World. "That's just how I feel, I feel fantastic. I'm shooting the ball extremely well from the field. I didn't shoot the 3 ball well tonight, but all 8 of them felt great. I'm shooting efficiently from the FT line, I'm shooting efficiently from the field. Very efficient at the rim... I just play the game... I was 18 years old saving a franchise so I don't understand."

James is averaging 36.7 minutes per game, which is the highest since he joined the Lakers in 2018. He's already missed a big chunk of the season with injuries, so they'll be wise to check on his minutes and give him a breather every now and then.