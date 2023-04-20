Draymond Green's future with the Golden State Warriors has been put into question for quite a while now, and Colin Cowherd believes they're ready to move on from him.

The Golden State Warriors have been the team to beat in the NBA for almost a decade now. And, even though his numbers haven't always been all that impressive, a lot of that has had to do with Draymond Green.

Green's contributions go way beyond the stat sheet. But as impactful as he's been for positive things, he's also given them plenty of migraines for his antics and history of somewhat questionable behavior.

So, now that he's been suspended for Game 3 vs. the Sacramento Kings for stomping on Domantas Sabonis' chest, Colin Cowherd believes he's set to play his last game with the organization pretty soon.

Colin Cowherd Believes Draymond Green's Tenure With The Warriors Is Over

“Are the Warriors going to re-sign Draymond if he opts out and give him $100 million into his mid to late thirties?" Cowherd asked. "I say no. I’ve been saying this for two weeks, and I think all of a sudden, people are starting to wonder if it’s accurate. I think Draymond’s last game with the Warriors is coming up in the next 10 to 12 days, depending on how long they can extend this series."

Green Knows It's All Business

Green has been pushing for an extension for quite a while, but he knows that might not happen. Even so, he claims there would be no hard feelings towards the team, as it's all just business:

“No. Quite frankly, the writing is on the wall," Green told Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. "I understand the business. We tend to get into this mindset of someone owes us something because of what we’ve accomplished."

"You’d be an idiot to walk around feeling that way," Green continued. "I feel like you’re just setting yourself up for failure. You’re setting yourself up for heartbreak. You’re setting yourself up for disappointment. As opposed to saying, ‘No, let me learn this business.'”

The fans would love to have all dynasty members spend their entire careers with the team, but that just doesn't seem likely at this point. So, don't be shocked if Green takes his talents — and antics — somewhere else.