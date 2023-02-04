Even though they still have time to turn things around, Stephen Curry is far from satisfied with the Golden State Warriors performances this season.

The Golden State Warriors have failed to live up to the expectations this season. Stephen Curry's injury was a major blow earlier in the year, but they've been at full strength for weeks now, yet they can't seem to shake off their woes.

Once considered an elite team at closing games out, the Warriors have now struggled in the fourth quarter more often than not. They've blown leads or shot their way out of multiple games.

That's why Curry believes the narrative around Steve Kerr's team has changed so drastically. More than that, he took the blame for not being able to lead his team when the game is on the line.

NBA News: Stephen Curry Blames Himself For Warriors' Struggles

"It’s the difference in all the narrative around our team," Steph said after the loss to the Nuggets. "One hundred percent. So we gotta accept it because as a leader in terms of how we are playing out there on the floor; I hold a lot of responsibility for it. Not being able to get it done. But we've not let it keep us down for too long, so we gotta respond."

Warriors Could Change Their Stance On The Trade Deadline

It's evident that something has to change now before it's too late. And with the trade deadline zooming in, the Warriors might change their stance and realize that they need to make a big move:

"Then there are, of course, the Warriors, who have signaled they won’t be very active at the deadline—though many around the league believe that will change," reported Heavy. "The Warriors need help up front, but there is some panic within the organization about the fact that the team’s bench has just not come together this year. Ownership remains reluctant to break up the young trio of James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga, but some strong internal voices could force a rethink on that."

Still, there will be plenty of competition in this year's deadline, so even if the Dubs can make an interesting offer, that doesn't mean they'll bet one of their rivals for one of the stars that might become available.