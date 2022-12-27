Milwaukee Bucks will visit Chicago Bulls in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Chicago Bulls will play against Milwaukee Bucks in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Both teams come from defeats. In the case of the Bulls, they lost in an incredible way to the Houston Rockets 133-118 and that left them with a balance of 14-19, which is not very positive but they are only one victory behind the Toronto Raptors, the last qualified to the Play-in.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the leaders of the Eastern Conference, but their three straight losses moved them to second place. Of course, they do not want to continue losing positions, so it is necessary to end this losing streak. They have a good opportunity against these Bulls who have been very irregular during the regular season.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play will be the second of the two that they must play in this regular season. The first of them took place on November 23 and on that occasion it was a 118-113 victory for the Chicago Bulls.

How to Watch or Live Stream Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Wednesday, December 28 at the United Center, Chicago, Illinois will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-CHI.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Milwaukee Bucks with -205 odds, while the odds for the Chicago Bulls to win are +175.

DraftKings Chicago Bulls +175 Milwaukee Bucks -205

*Odds via DraftKings