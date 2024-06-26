England can lay claim to winning their group in Group C of Euro 2024. They progressed with 5 points after two disappointing draws and a 1-0 victory over Serbia in their first group match.
Meanwhile, Denmark and Slovenia both drew all three of their matches, finishing level on goals scored and conceded. This left the decision for second place to be decided by fourth and fifth tiebreakers.
On Wednesday, UEFA announced the teams that have advanced and those still in contention as one of the best third-place teams, including Denmark and Slovenia.
