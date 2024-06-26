In a peculiar group where two teams drew all three matches, determining who advanced as the best second in Group C of Euro 2024 came down to yellow cards shown.

UEFA confirms qualifiers from Group C in the Euros

England can lay claim to winning their group in Group C of Euro 2024. They progressed with 5 points after two disappointing draws and a 1-0 victory over Serbia in their first group match.

Meanwhile, Denmark and Slovenia both drew all three of their matches, finishing level on goals scored and conceded. This left the decision for second place to be decided by fourth and fifth tiebreakers.

On Wednesday, UEFA announced the teams that have advanced and those still in contention as one of the best third-place teams, including Denmark and Slovenia.

Denmark Advances to Round of 16

UEFA declared Denmark the second-place finisher in Group C, with the decision hinging on a yellow card shown to Slovenia’s assistant coach, Milivoje Novaković.

Petar Stojanovic Slovenia , Rasmus Hojlund Denmark

Denmark and Slovenia finished tied on points, goal difference, goals scored, and yellow cards to players, with the assistant coach’s yellow card proving the decisive factor.

Slovenia still has a chance to advance as one of the best third-place teams, currently tied for second place with 3 points. Denmark will face Germany in the Round of 16.