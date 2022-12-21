After a season-ending injury last year, Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls thought this year could be his return. However, it hasn't yet cleared it out.

When the Chicago Bulls started a rebuilding process, it seemed like it was a matter of time for each player to assemble with each other. However, it didn't count with many injured players. One of them is currently Lonzo Ball, who hasn't played since January, 2022.

On top of that, the Bulls are apparently dealing with issues on the court and inside the locker room with Zach LaVine, who is rumored to be unhappy with the current situation. In fact, the Bulls have 12-18 losing record, which has placed them at 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Also there are rumors about other possible trades to rebuild around DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine, depending on each player's situation with coach Billy Donovan, who has been head of the coaching staff for two seasons already.

NBA News: Lonzo Ball reveals his current injury status

According to Rob Schaefer reporter of NBCS, he talked to Lonzo Ball.“It’s been a crazy journey, been a crazy therapy,” Ball said. “Everything is just trying to get back on the court. Unfortunately, I’m not there yet, but we’re still working on everything. Day by day, I’m trying to remain positive and keep getting better, even if it’s an inch better every day. Just try not to move backwards.”

In the recent days, Ball mentioned the return to court is a slow process, but as long as its moving forward, he will try his best to be good enough to play. “We haven’t had anything that’s been like, ‘Oh, geez, we’re back at square one.’ It’s just slow unfortunately,” Bulls' coach Donovan said. “It’s just managing the pain and discomfort he’s feeling.”

Although multiple reports have mentioned Ball would have returned to run on the court, there isn't confirmation from the Bulls' organization about any trainning sessions other than rehab process for one of the Ball Brothers.