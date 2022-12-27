Miami Heat will receive Los Angeles Lakers in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will visit Miami Heat in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a 4 game losing streak. When it finally seemed that they were approaching the qualification zone for the Play-in, this losing streak once again drove them away. Of course, they need a win that will allow them to put all these poor results behind them and focus again on the Play-in positions.

The Miami Heat come from breaking a two-game losing streak with their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. They have a win/loss ratio of 17-17, just one win behind the New York Knicks, so they need to keep winning to get close to the Playoff positions.

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 AM

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that these rivals will play at the FTX Arena will be the first of the two that they must play this season. The Lakers want to put their negative streak behind them and get closer to Play-in positions again; and the Miami Heat fight with the Knicks and the pacers for sixth place to go directly to the Playoffs.

How to Watch or Live Stream Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Wednesday, December 28 at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, although they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that the Miami Heat will have favoritism, who have a better win/loss record.

