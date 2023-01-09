Denver Nuggets will play against Los Angeles Lakers today at Ball Arena in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will visit Denver Nuggets today at Ball Arena in what will be a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. This game will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals, the Denver Nuggets, have two wins in a row and are 4-1 in their last 5 games. They are the leaders of the Western Conference (with the second best record in the regular season) and of course they want to continue at the top, for which they need to follow the path of victory.

The Los Angeles Lakers have 5 victories in a row, which has restored a bit of confidence in a team that has been hit hard, especially by the bad start to a very bad 2021/2022 season. Their record is still negative, 19-21, but at least now they are not that far from the Play-in zone, which they could enter with a win in this game.

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 9, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

These two rivals will meet for the fourth and final time this regular season. The first three games were played on October 26 (Nuggets win 110-99), October 30 (Lakers win 121-110) and December 17 (Lakers win 126-108). In other words, the series is 2-1 in favor of the Los Angeles team.

How to Watch or Live Stream Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Monday, January 9 at the Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ALT.

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Denver Nuggets with -410 odds, while the odds for the Los Angeles Lakers to win are +330.

DraftKings Denver Nuggets -410 Los Angeles Lakers +330

*Odds via DraftKings