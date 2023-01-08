In a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game, Boston Celtics will face Chicago Bulls. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Boston Celtics will receive Chicago Bulls in what will be a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. This game will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The leaders of the Eastern Conference play, and for that reason this will be a game not to be missed. The Boston Celtics seem more determined than ever to get revenge for what happened last season, and so far they lead the East and have the best record in the entire NBA (28-12).

Of course, they want to continue like this, although for that they will have to beat the Chicago Bulls, who have improved a bit in their last games. They have three consecutive victories, one of which was against the Brooklyn Nets, because although their 19-21 record may make many think that they are not one of the toughest teams, they can give a surprise.

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Storylines

These two rivals will meet for the fourth and final time this regular season. The first three games were played on October 24 (Bulls win 120-102), November 4 (Celtics win 123-119) and November 21 (Bulls win 121-107). In other words, the series is 2-1 in favor of the Chicago team.

How to Watch or Live Stream Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls to be played this Monday, January 9 at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts will be broadcast in the United States on: FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Boston Celtics with -365 odds, while the odds for the Chicago Bulls to win are +300.

DraftKings Boston Celtics -365 Chicago Bulls +300

