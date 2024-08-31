NBA News: Luka Doncic gets real on Caitlin Clark’s amazing performance at WNBA

The WNBA has been searching for a player who could revolutionize the league in the same way Michael Jordan did for the NBA. That search may be over with Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, who is taking the league by storm and breaking records with almost every game she plays. Luka Doncic is well aware of her impact and didn’t hold back in his praise, even admitting that she might be a better shooter than he is.

Caitlin Clark recently had the best game of her young WNBA career, scoring 31 points in the Indiana Fever’s crucial 100-81 victory over the Chicago Sky in the final regular-season matchup.

Clark has been a standout this season, leading all rookies in points, assists, steals, field goals made, three-pointers made, and free throw percentage. She’s averaging an impressive 18.4 points, 8.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game.

Doncic took to Instagram, commenting on Clark’s remarkable performance from beyond the arc, via ESPN’s SportsCenter: “That’s the women’s Steph Curry. She can shoot it better than me.”

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever brings the ball up court during the game against the Chicago Sky. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

LeBron James reacts to Clark’s standout game

Following the Fever’s win over the Sky, LeBron James quickly took to social media to show his support for Caitlin Clark. Posting on X, James sent a strong message to her critics: “CAITLIN CLARK!!!!! HI HATERS.” The game against Angel Reese’s team marked Clark’s fifth game this season with at least 20 points and 10 assists, the most in a single season in WNBA history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Isiah Thomas praises Caitlin Clark

see also Caitlin Clark makes something clear to Angel Reese about Rookie of the Year award in WNBA

NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas also shared his thoughts on Clark’s performance, taking to social media to highlight her rare combination of scoring and playmaking abilities. “Let it be known that only a special few in our game’s history can score while assisting teammates,” Thomas wrote, emphasizing Clark’s unique skill set.