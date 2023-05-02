It's not so usual to see an active NBA player constantly going out of his way to praise one of his rivals. But, over the past couple of years, Draymond Green has become the most public No. 1 LeBron James fan.

There's even a running joke online about Green's never-ending efforts to uplift James even when he's not the topic of discussion, and some have called him out for constantly trying to put James ahead of Stephen Curry.

Green's love and admiration for James run so deep that he actually requested permission to miss a Warriors game to watch him become the league's all-time leading scorer. Needless to say, Steve Kerr wasn't having that.

Warriors Didn't Allow Green To Leave The Team To Watch LeBron Play

“Yeah, I was definitely going,” Green told Andscape. “It was a TNT game. I was doing the broadcast and Steve said, ‘I don’t think that’ll be great for our team. While we’re flying out on the road, you’re flying to LA, guys see that, guys see you on the TV calling the game. This is a big game for us against Portland.’ I said, ‘All right, respect. No problem. I’ll be there with my team.’

“I flew to Portland, we got to get a win and we’re here," Green added. "So, it definitely was something that I wanted to be present for. It was just such a big moment in life and friendship. But there will be other big moments and we’ll create great memories.”

It's perfectly fine for players to be friends with others, and most of the league most likely grew up idolizing LeBron. And twas an iconic moment in NBA history, so it would've been cool to be on the floor to witness it.

But from that to actually being willing to ditch your team to watch another guy play, let alone a rival, that's kind of odd. Of course, it's only made the fans question and mock Green more and more on social media.

Green Is Excited For Matchup Vs. Lakers

Now, Green will get to square off against his idol one more time. He's got bragging rights after beating him multiple times in the NBA Finals, but this one might mean more, as it could be the last time they square off against each other.

“It is a special relationship and to have the opportunity to play against each other again. No. 1, this is the first time we’ve ever met before the Finals,” Green said. “So, that’ll be cool. It’ll be a different experience. But, to have the opportunity to compete against each other, all of our brothers, friends, will be there. You don’t get those times often. He’s in Year 20. I’m in Year 11. Steph’s [Curry] in Year, what, 14, 15? You don’t get these times often. So, appreciate and cherish them and take advantage of them.”

Gren can opt out of the final year of his contract in the offseason, and James would definitely welcome him with open arms in Southern California. So, who knows? Maybe he'll fulfill his dream after all.