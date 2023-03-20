Years after winning multiple NBA championship rings with LeBron James in Miami, a former Heat player said nobody in the league fears The King.

LeBron James has left his mark everywhere he's been. But Miami will always be a special place for him since it was the city where he won his first NBA championship rings, before collecting more titles in Cleveland and Los Angeles.

That Heat team was definitely one of the best in league history, and it's safe to say it could have won a couple of more championships if LeBron had stayed. His exit didn't sit well with Pat Riley by then, but The Godfather eventually got over it.

But none of us thought there was something wrong with any of his teammates by then. Former Heat guard Mario Chalmers recently threw shade at James, claiming no one in the league fears facing LeBron the way players feared Michael Jordan back in the day.

Former Heat point guard Mario Chalmers claims opponents don't fear LeBron James

“Nobody fears Bron," Chalmers told Playmaker. "Nobody’s like, ‘Da*n, I gotta go play against Bron tonight.’ Nobody said that. I don’t know why, because I seen people be scared when they actually line up to him, but they’re not scared thinking about that matchup.

“You hear anybody from that era talk about going against Jordan, there’s a fear. So when you have people that fear a player, then that tells you something different already. Like Jordan is just that guy. Like everything was, ‘I want to be like Mike'."

It's hard to understand why would someone say that of a former teammate who actually helped them win championships. Maybe there wasn't anything wrong between them and Chalmers is just a bigger admirer of MJ. Even so, he could be a bit more respectful with one of the all-time greats.