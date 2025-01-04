NHL News: Mike Sullivan speaks out on Tristan Jarry After Penguins' loss to Panthers

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their first game of 2025 to the Florida Panthers on the road, in a tough battle that ended in a shootout, with the visitors coming away with just one point. After the game, coach Mike Sullivan spoke candidly about Tristan Jarry and his performance during the match.

According to Sullivan, Jarry was key in helping the Penguins reach overtime, praising him for making several good saves. “Yeah, I thought Jars made some good saves,” he said. Jarry recorded 31 saves during the game, including five in the shootout and one on a power play.

Sullivan acknowledged that the Penguins had to play hard against the Panthers, stating, “I thought we played extremely hard. I thought it was another really good hockey game. We had a lot of good opportunities to score.” He didn’t just give credit to Jarry, however; he also praised the Panthers‘ goalie, Knight, without naming him directly, saying, “I thought both goalies did well at both ends. They had a few good looks.”

The loss to the Panthers marks the Penguins’ second consecutive defeat on the road and their second overall since their last game in December 2024, when they lost to the Red Wings 4-2. Jarry was not in that game, with Nedeljkovic in goal instead.

Bryan Rust Sets Franchise Record

During the game, Bryan Rust had the opportunity to score his 400th point with the Penguins, becoming the ninth player in franchise history to achieve this milestone. He reflected on the achievement, saying, “It means a lot to me. Any time you can play for one team for a long time and be able to stick with an organization, that says a lot.”

Next Game for the Penguins

The Penguins’ second game of the year will be on the road again, as they face the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center. Their first home game of 2025 will be on January 7th against the Columbus Blue Jackets, a team they lost to 6-2 in November.