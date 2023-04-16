The series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat started today. Unfortunately, Giannis Antetokounmpo had to exit the game due to an injury, so here's everything you need to know about it, including how long will the point forward be out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury: What happened to him and how long will he be out?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the main star of the Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately, the point forward was unable to finish the first game of the series against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs due to an injury. What happened to the point forward and how long will he be out?

The Bucks are seen as one of the strongest teams for the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Charles Barkley, a living basketball legend, even predicted that Milwaukee would win the Finals again this year, but things may have changed suddenly.

During the first game of their series against the Heat, the Bucks lost Antetokounmpo in the first quarter. The team has informed what happended to the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and fans are wondering if he will be ready to return soon.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury update: How long will the Bucks player be out?

Milwaukee fans are really worried. Even though they were confident on their series against the Heat, Antetokoumpo's injury may have completely changed their thoughts.

During the first game of the series against Miami at Fiserv Forum, Giannis suffered a lower back contusion when he hit the ground after a failed layup. He immediately touched the injured zone and headed to the locker room in pain, but fortunately on his feet.

Giannis was ruled out by the Bucks for the remainder of Game 1. The team has not yet informed how serious his injury is and if he will be able to play again in the series against the Heat.