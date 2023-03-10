The Memphis Grizzlies just got a huge home win over the Golden State Warriors. They couldn't afford another setback, especially being at home and without their best player. Ja Morant is still away from the team, and there's no timetable for his return.

The NBA suspended Morant for flashing a gun during an Instagram Live session after a game vs. the Denver Nuggets. It was later announced that he would be away from the team indefinitely while he dealt with that situation.

So, now that local police officers didn't find enough evidence to press charges against him, one can only wonder when he'll be back with his team. However, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins claims they still don't know when that'll be.

Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins Talks About Ja Morant's Return

"I can't share the details. There's definitely steps that are going to need to be met personally and professionally as he deals with some stuff to get better," Jenkins said. "Then obviously the expectation of the team, he's going to have some things that he's going to have to clear to know what the expectations are when he does return."

"Again, he's out at least the next four games," added Jenkins. "I know everyone wants to know what's this going to be. It's the hot topic for sure, but he's taking time. His responsibility to get better personally -- that's a big factor in this. And also, his responsibility to the team is something we're addressing with him. He's fully on board and has been communicative with our group."

Morant claimed that he'd look for better ways to cope with stress and grow up from this situation. Hopefully, that'll be the case, as he's one of the rising stars in this league, and he's not impressing or even intimidating anyone with that childish behavior.