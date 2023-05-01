The 2023 NBA Playoffs do not have much difference from what the postseason was last season, the same rules and the Play-In tournament also falls within the playoffs.

The Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the 2023 NBA Playoffs earlier than many expected, they were the defending champions.

The first round of the postseason was relatively short, most of the favorites winning in 4 games while Sacramento and Golden State had to define everything in a seventh game.

The conference semifinals will be much tougher than the first round since a couple of underdogs like the 76ers and Nuggets managed to get into that phase of the postseason and are ready for anything.

How long is halftime in the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

According to the NBA Rules, halftime in the NBA Playoffs and Regular Season lasts 15 minutes, and the rules about halftime haven't changed in decades.

Apart from the Halftime, the teams have timeouts of 1 minute and 15 seconds while the mandatory time-outs go from 2:45 minutes to 3:15 minutes.

It is likely that a big favorite will reach the NBA Finals but the underdogs are ready to fight until the end especially knowing that the Bucks are no longer in the way.