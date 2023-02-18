Kevin Durant people expect nothing but greatness from him. And now that he's got an elite team by his side, it's championship-or-bust.

NBA championship culture has often been a subject of controversy. Some claim that a player's legacy shouldn't be determined by how many rings he won. But Kevin Durant's case has always been particular.

While undeniably one of the greatest ever and a first-ballot Hall of Famer, some fans — and even some of his colleagues — don't value his two rings equally. They think he got a free ride, even though he was the best — or second-best — player on his team.

So, after failing to put together his very own team and win a ring with the Brooklyn Nets, KD knows how another empty-handed tenure would affect the narrative about him. That's why it's championship-or-bust at the Sun Valley right now.

NBA News: Kevin Durant Explains Why He's Under That Much Pressure

"It's pressure because I'm one of the best players to ever play the game," KD acknowledged. "So, everytime I step on the floor people are going to expect me to do great things, for the team I'm on to do great things. But I enjoy getting better as a player every day. I enjoy waking up and getting to do this. So I don't ever say anything's a failure but I know what's on our backs and we wanna get the most out of these opportunities."

Kevin Durant has played with a plethora of superstars, and he's always been a top-5 player in the Association. So, it's only natural to think that he's often held to a different standard from other players.

Winning an NBA championship is one of the toughest things a team can achieve, which is why so many legends have retired ringless. But even despite all that, the clock is ticking on KD, and he wants to get another one without walking away.