Mike Tyson is a living boxing legend, but he was recently outboxed by a YouTube star. Now, ‘Iron Mike’ has made a shocking admission about the arm power Jake Paul possesses.

For many analysts, no boxer has ever been as fearsome as Mike Tyson. The American pugilist terrified most of his opponents, often using psychological tactics to dominate even before the fight began.

Tyson retired in 2005 after a loss to Kevin McBride. However, he returned for one last professional bout against Jake Paul, an influencer striving to cement his name in the boxing world.

Mike Tyson gets brutally honest about Jake Paul’s arm power

When the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was announced, most fans assumed it would be an exhibition match. Surprisingly, both fighters agreed to make it an official professional bout.

Jake Paul sought the pro match to prove he’s a legitimate boxer. The 31-year age gap between the two fighters, however, worked heavily in Paul’s favor, allowing him to secure a dominant victory over the legendary ‘Iron Mike.’

By the third round, Tyson appeared visibly fatigued, avoiding any significant offense just to last the full eight rounds. Paul won by unanimous decision, landing 78 of 278 punches, compared to Tyson’s 18 of 97 total punches.

Though Paul didn’t achieve a knockout, Tyson has since revealed his shock at Paul’s arm power, admitting he was surprised the bout didn’t end earlier due to the influencer’s strength.

Jake Paul landing a punch to Mike Tyson’s face

“I don’t remember it, but my body, my chest, stomach and stuff was really sore … Jake punches hard,” Mike Tyson told Fox Sports Radio. “My body hurt so bad.”

Will there be a Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson rematch?

Mike Tyson stepped into thering against Jake Paul at the age of 58. It was evident he wasn’t in peak physical condition, with exhaustion hitting hard after just a few rounds.

While fans are clamoring for a rematch to settle the score, it’s unlikely to happen. Tyson has already cashed in on the lucrative fight, and at this stage, ‘Iron Mike’ seems content with leaving the gloves off for good.

