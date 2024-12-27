NBA News: LeBron, Curry, and Durant choose their favorite attributes to build the perfect player

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant—three of the NBA‘s most iconic stars of this generation—recently engaged in a candid conversation about their rivalries, motivations, achievements, and what makes each of their games special. One standout moment was their discussion of the specific skills they would take from one another to enhance their own games, offering insights into their mutual respect and the unique attributes that define their legacies.

LeBron kicked off the discussion by praising Durant’s signature move: “Give me KD’s pull-up hesi on the left.” This mid-range weapon, executed with Durant’s height, precision, and fluid ball handling, has cemented his place as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history.

Durant, in turn, highlighted Curry’s remarkable quickness in getting off his jump shot: “With Steph, I’d say the quick twitch on the jump shot.” As former teammates in Golden State’s legendary dynasty, Durant witnessed firsthand how Curry’s rapid release and unparalleled three-point shooting made him the most prolific long-range scorer in NBA history.

Finally, Curry chose LeBron’s basketball IQ, stating: “I’ma take Bron’s IQ.” LeBron’s ability to analyze the flow of a game, control its tempo, and make decisions that maximize his team’s chances of success has been a cornerstone of his historic two-decade career, making him arguably the most versatile player the league has ever seen.

Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant celebrate the gold medal won with Team USA in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The connection between their choices and their legacy

When three of the NBA’s greatest players openly discuss the skills they admire in each other, it not only showcases their mutual respect but also underscores the defining traits that have shaped their historic careers. Each choice reflects a unique strength that has played a pivotal role in their success and left an indelible mark on the league.

Durant’s “Pull-Up Hesi”: A scorer’s masterpiece

LeBron’s admiration for Durant’s pull-up hesitation dribble is well-founded. This move, a combination of finesse and precision, has proven lethal in Durant’s arsenal. It played a critical role in his NBA Finals performances in 2017 and 2018, where he hit dagger threes over LeBron and the Cavaliers, sealing Golden State’s dominance. Durant’s scoring versatility—whether from mid-range, deep, or in the post—epitomizes the modern NBA’s elite offensive player.

Curry’s “Quick Twitch”: Redefining the three-point era

Durant’s choice to highlight Curry’s quick release underscores a skill that has transformed basketball. Curry’s ability to shoot with lightning speed and unmatched accuracy has revolutionized the game, forcing defenses to adapt and stretching the floor in unprecedented ways. Iconic moments like his game-winning three from midcourt against the Thunder in 2016 exemplify this attribute, solidifying Curry’s status as the greatest shooter in NBA history.

LeBron’s IQ: The pillar of versatility

Curry’s selection of LeBron’s basketball IQ reflects a trait that has set James apart throughout his career. LeBron’s strategic brilliance has been the driving force behind his success, from leading the Cavaliers’ historic 3-1 comeback in the 2016 Finals to orchestrating the Lakers’ championship run in 2020. His ability to adapt, lead, and elevate his teammates has made him the ultimate floor general and a transformative presence on every team he’s played for.

A shared legacy of greatness

This exchange between LeBron, Durant, and Curry highlights not only their individual greatness but also their collective impact on the NBA. Their mutual recognition of each other’s skills demonstrates that even among fierce competitors, there is room for admiration and growth. As rivals and peers, these three legends have defined a generation of basketball, proving that greatness is not just about individual achievements but also about the ability to inspire and elevate the game itself.