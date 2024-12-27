NFL News: Bills QB Josh Allen confirms injury from Week 1 that may have impacted his entire season

Josh Allen is undoubtedly one of the stars of the 2024 NFL season, leading the Buffalo Bills to the top of the AFC East with a 12-3 record and a playoff qualification. To the surprise of fans, the MVP candidate quarterback confirmed that an injury has been with him since the beginning of the current campaign.

The Bills will face the New York Jets next Sunday and Allen will be on the field again to add to his mark of 26 touchdowns, an argument for being considered one of the best players of the current season. The merit is even greater considering the Buffalo quarterback has been dealing with an injury for months.

Allen confirmed that he fractured his left hand in the Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals on a touchdown run in the fourth quarter of that win. The curious thing is that the Bills quarterback didn’t miss any practices in those days. “It’s the left hand, so it doesn’t really matter that much,” the Buffalo franchise player said to Buffalo News.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Allen has been dealing with minor injuries the last few games

Allen has dealt with injuries to his right arm since Week 12, when he suffered pain in his shoulder and right elbow. He is currently off the report and participated fully in practice all week, without designation. The Bills quarterback wants to get to the playoffs in the best shape possible.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Advertisement

In Week 15, Allen had suffered a fall that impacted his left shoulder, but he was not on the injury report for the Week 16 game. He received a hit to his right hand in Sunday’s win over the Patriots, so the Buffalo franchise star will need to preserve his fitness.

Advertisement

see also Josh Allen's net worth: How much money does the Buffalo Bills QB have?

What are the Bills’ upcoming games?

The Bills will close out their NFL regular season against the Jets and then have to play a final game against the New England Patriots on the first weekend of January. The Buffalo franchise is one of the leading candidates to go far in the postseason.