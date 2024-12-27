NBA Rumors: Former Curry teammate on the Warriors close to being traded to Jokic's Nuggets

Denver Nuggets, led by reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, are off to another strong season, currently sitting fifth in the Western Conference with a 16-12 record. As the franchise aims to bolster its roster for a deeper playoff run, reports suggest they have set their sights on Jordan Poole, the former Golden State Warriors guard who played alongside Stephen Curry during their 2022 NBA championship campaign.

Poole’s critical contributions during that title run showcased his potential as a dynamic offensive threat. Now with the Washington Wizards, he’s seen as a potential game-changer for Denver’s ambitions this season.

According to Tony Jones and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Nuggets are also exploring a potential deal for Jonas Valanciunas to address their interior needs. Both players could bring a mix of scoring and versatility, crucial for a team looking to solidify its standing in the highly competitive Western Conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently the standout player on a struggling Washington Wizards squad (5-23), Poole has managed to put up impressive numbers, averaging 21 points, 5 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. His recent buzzer-beater against the Charlotte Hornets highlighted his ability to perform in clutch moments, even as his team languishes at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Jordan Poole on Wizards

Advertisement

Despite the Wizards’ poor record, Poole’s performance underscores his status as one of the league’s rising stars. However, his potential was never fully realized during his time with the Warriors, largely due to internal conflicts, including a highly publicized altercation with Draymond Green.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: Nuggets open to trading key player for two-time All-Star to support Nikola Jokic

Why Denver could be the perfect fit for Poole

A change of scenery could unlock Poole’s full potential, and Denver offers an ideal environment. With Nikola Jokic’s unparalleled playmaking ability and head coach Michael Malone’s structured system, Poole could thrive as both a scorer and a secondary playmaker. His offensive creativity would complement Denver’s existing core, which includes Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., making the Nuggets even more formidable in their pursuit of a second NBA championship.

Advertisement

Adding Poole to the roster wouldn’t just enhance Denver’s offense but also provide the young guard with the mentorship and stability needed to take his game to the next level. For a franchise looking to maximize its championship window with Jokic, Poole’s arrival could be a critical step toward sustained success.