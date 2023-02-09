For a long time, Rob Pelinka had to face many critics. However, he recently proved his doubters wrong. In just a couple of days, the Lakers have significantly changed their roster just before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline.
Los Angeles made some long-awaited moves by shipping Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley, but also pulled off unexpected acquisitions. Now, LeBron James and Anthony Davis finally seem to be part of a title contending roster.
The Purple and Gold still have plenty of work to do to get into playoff spots, but with this revamped roster they should have reasons for optimism. Let's take a look at all the Lakers' moves before the deadline.
All Lakers movements at NBA trade deadline
Lakers got:
- D’Angelo Russell
- Malik Beasley
- Jarred Vanderbilt
- Mo Bamba
- Rui Hachimura
- Davon Reed
- Three 2nd round picks (2025, 2026, 2029)
Lakers sent:
- Russell Westbrook
- Patrick Beverley
- Thomas Bryant
- Kendrick Nunn
- Damian Jones
- Juan Toscano-Anderson
- 2027 first round pick (top 4 protected)
- Three 2nd round picks (2028, 2029)
Lakers' full roster after 2022-23 NBA trade deadline
- LeBron James
- Anthony Davis
- D’Angelo Russell
- Rui Hachimura
- Malik Beasley
- Austin Reaves
- Mo Bamba
- Dennis Schroder
- Jarred Vanderbilt
- Lonnie Walker IV
- Wenyen Gabriel
- Troy Brown Jr.
- Max Christie
- Davon Reed
- Open roster spot
- Scotty Pippen Jr. (two-way contract)
- Cole Swider (two-way contract)
Lakers' projected starting lineup after NBA trade deadline
Lakers' projected starting 5
- PG: D'Angelo Russell
- SG: Malik Beasley
- SF: Rui Hachimura
- PF: LeBron James
- C: Anthony Davis