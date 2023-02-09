In the blink of an eye, the Lakers look like a completely different team after the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline. Take a look here at Los Angeles' new roster and its potential starting lineup for the rest of the season.

For a long time, Rob Pelinka had to face many critics. However, he recently proved his doubters wrong. In just a couple of days, the Lakers have significantly changed their roster just before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline.

Los Angeles made some long-awaited moves by shipping Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley, but also pulled off unexpected acquisitions. Now, LeBron James and Anthony Davis finally seem to be part of a title contending roster.

The Purple and Gold still have plenty of work to do to get into playoff spots, but with this revamped roster they should have reasons for optimism. Let's take a look at all the Lakers' moves before the deadline.

All Lakers movements at NBA trade deadline

Lakers got:

D’Angelo Russell

Malik Beasley

Jarred Vanderbilt

Mo Bamba

Rui Hachimura

Davon Reed

Three 2nd round picks (2025, 2026, 2029)

Lakers sent:

Russell Westbrook

Patrick Beverley

Thomas Bryant

Kendrick Nunn

Damian Jones

Juan Toscano-Anderson

2027 first round pick (top 4 protected)

Three 2nd round picks (2028, 2029)

Lakers' full roster after 2022-23 NBA trade deadline

LeBron James Anthony Davis D’Angelo Russell Rui Hachimura Malik Beasley Austin Reaves Mo Bamba Dennis Schroder Jarred Vanderbilt Lonnie Walker IV Wenyen Gabriel Troy Brown Jr. Max Christie Davon Reed Open roster spot Scotty Pippen Jr. (two-way contract) Cole Swider (two-way contract)

Lakers' projected starting lineup after NBA trade deadline

Lakers' projected starting 5