The Los Angeles Lakers took pride in their defense in the second half of the NBA season. They were the second-best team in the league, record-wise, since the trade deadline, and Darvin Ham always made that defensive effort a point of emphasis.

However, that defensive discipline was nowhere to be found in Game 2 vs. the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs got everything they wanted in the restricted area and shot 50% from the field overall.

Nonetheless, LeBron James isn't worried about that in the slightest. Following the loss, James showed his support and confidence in his team's ability to bounce back when they're back home.

LeBron James Isn't Worried About The Lakers Defense Ahead Of Game 3 Vs. Golden State

"We still are [the best defensive team in the NBA]," James said in the aftermath of the loss. "That doesn’t change. We’re still the best defensive team in the league, if not one of them. So that doesn’t change, that’s where we hang our hats on. But like I said, you need to give credit where credit is due. Klay spectacular night. Draymond was great in the pocket pass, in the rolls, in the things of that nature. "

"JaMychal Green was big time. His 12 minutes felt like 24 minutes or 30 minutes," continued James. "He was big time for his team. So you credit, like I said where credit is due, and we move on to the next game. But our defense is where we hang our hat. That doesn't stop no matter who we play against."

Lakers fans will sure hope LeBron is right about this. The Warriors are the last team you want to have defensive miscues again, especially at this time of the year. There won't be more room for errors at home this time.