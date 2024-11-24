Daniel Jones is ready to make a final decision about his next team in the NFL. The quarterback wants a fresh start after being released by the New York Giants.

Daniel Jones was officially released by the New York Giants and his future in the NFL is absolutely uncertain. One thing that seems to be sure is that the quarterback will clear waivers and become a free agent.

In 2019, the Giants took Jones with the sixth overall pick as they believed he’ll be the key piece to win the Super Bowl. The transition process seemed perfect. Eli Manning passing the baton to the young prospect of Duke.

Four years later, even with no results to show for, the team’s front office made a huge decision by giving Daniel Jones a big four-year, $160 million contract extension. One of the consequences was letting Saquon Barkley walk away and sign with the Philadelphia Eagles.

What will be Daniel Jones’ next team?

Daniel Jones has made a final decision about his next team in the NFL. Although he hasn’t fulfilled the expectations as a starting quarterback, the soon to be free agent will only consider playoff contenders. This was the latest report about the situation from Adam Schefter.

“Free-agent QB Daniel Jones is expected to have multiple options but likely will prefer to finish this season on a playoff contending team, where he will be involved in big games, rather than going to a meandering quarterback-needy team not in playoff contention. The Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings are two of the likeliest teams to land free-agent quarterback Daniel Jones, but they are hardly the only ones. Jones wants to sign with a playoff contender, and what happens in Week 12 is expected to influence his decision.”

Which team will sign Daniel Jones?

The Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings are not the only team interested in Daniel Jones. According to a report from Jordan Schultz, the race could involve at least five franchises.

“Sources: There has been significant interest in former Giants QB Daniel Jones since his release. Once he clears waivers, expect the Ravens, Vikings, Lions, 49ers, and Dolphins to pursue himm, not only for a chance to join a contending team, but also to develop in an offensive system where he can learn and grow. A decision could come as early as this week, sources say.”