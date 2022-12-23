Los Angeles Lakers will receive Charlotte Hornets today in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will face Charlotte Hornets today in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be an interesting duel between two teams that are not doing very well so far in the regular season. The Charlotte Hornets are 15th in the Eastern Conference and only the Detroit Pistons have a worse record than them in the entire NBA. Without a doubt, this looks to be a tanking year for the Hornets.

Los Angeles Lakers keep trying to get closer to the qualification zone to the Play-in. Sadly for them, it seems that every time they get close, they go back again. They got to 13-16, but two consecutive losses put them 13-18 and now they want to end that losing streak and get closer to 10th place again.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 23, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets: Storylines

The game these rivals will play at Crypto.com Arena will be the first of two they must play this regular season. The Lakers are looking to put the two consecutive losses behind them and focus on getting closer to Play-in positions again; while the Hornets can continue with the tanking plan, or make an attempt to improve their statistics.

How to Watch or Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets to be played on today, December 23 at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options: SPORTSNET LA.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. According to the BetMGM website, the Los Angeles Lakers are favorite at 1.65 odds, while the odds for the Charlotte Hornets to win are 2.30.

BetMGM Los Angeles Lakers 1.65 Charlotte Hornets 2.30

*Odds via BetMGM