One of the most dominant trios in recent NBA history had a huge moment on social media. As LeBron James reacted to the announcement of his long-time partner Dwayne Wade's induction to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Basketball Hall of Fame reunites the best of the best in basketball from players to coaches. It couldn't leave out one of the greats to ever play the game, Dwayne Wade. Three-time NBA Champion, olympic gold medalist with the USA team, and many other distinctions. LeBron James couldn't avoid to let out his thoughts on this matter.

Especially as Dwayne Wade, Chris Bosh, and him shared four years in the Miami Heat. And with Bosh already part of the Basketball Hall of Fame, it would be a matter of when James decides to retire, and let the proper time passed on to be among his peers.

But Wade isn't the only one getting inducted. Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, and Gregg Popovich are among the nominees eligible for the upcoming year. In the three-step election process, the nominees announced will get cut down in a list of finalists months prior to the ceremony.

LeBron James reacts to Dwayne Wade's Hall of Fame induction announcement

LeBron James and Dwayne Wade completely dominated the game when these two superstars were part of the Miami Heat, alongside their Big 3 companion, Chris Bosh. That could be one of the multiple reasons why Wade is getting his introduction to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Big 3 of the Miami Heat, also known as the Heatles, played together from 2010 to 2014. Since the beginning of this trio, the Heat went on to play four consecutive NBA Finals, which the Heat won two times in a back-to-back.

Probably the first one hurt the most, as the Heat had James, Wade, and Bosh, while the Dallas Mavericks only had Dirk Nowizki. The season after that, the Heat won 4-1 over the Oklahoma City Thunder, ran it back in 2013 against the San Antonio Spurs, and lost to them in the 2014 NBA Finals.