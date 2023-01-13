Miami Heat will face Milwaukee Bucks in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 NBA regular season game in the US

Milwaukee Bucks will visit Miami Heat in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

A very interesting duel will take place in the Eastern Conference, with two rivals looking to fight at the top. On the one hand there will be the locals, who have a record of 23-20 and are in 8th place, very close to the 23-19 of the New York Knicks. Of course their goal is to be in the top 6 for which they need to go for the second victory in a row against these rivals.

They will not have it easy since their rivals will be the Milwaukee Bucks, who are fighting for the leadership of the Conference. At the moment, with their 27-15 record, they are far from the 31-12 of the Boston Celtics, but they have only one more defeat than the Brooklyn Nets, so they could surpass them and take second place.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 14, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

These two rivals will play the second of the four games they must play in this regular season. The first of them was just a few days ago, on January 12 when at home, the Miami Heat reached their 23rd regular season victory by beating the Milwaukee Bucks 108-102.

How to Watch or Live Stream Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Saturday, January 14 at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Milwaukee Bucks with -125 odds, while the odds for the Miami Heat to win are +105.

