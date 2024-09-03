Trending topics:
Mike Tyson issues a five-word warning to Jake Paul about their fight

Jake Paul isn't the only one excited about his fight against Mike Tyson; the legendary boxer is also eager to step into the ring and defeat the YouTuber.

Mike Tyson will fight Jake Paul on November 15th
© Cooper Neill/Getty ImagesMike Tyson will fight Jake Paul on November 15th

By Fernando Franco Puga

The fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is drawing nearer. As both boxers prepare, Tyson has issued a five-word warning to the YouTuber about their contest.

There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. The YouTuber is eager to test himself against a legendary boxer who, despite his age, has shown that his muscle memory remains sharp, promising a strong challenge for Paul.

Tyson, 58, is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, a sentiment even shared by Jake Paul. However, Tyson is unfazed by the flattering comments from his opponent, as he is determined to protect his legacy by defeating the influencer in the ring.

Mike Tyson sends strong message to Jake Paul about their November fight

Everything is set for the highly anticipated fight between legendary boxer Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, the world-renowned YouTuber who has been working to establish himself in professional boxing.

Evander Holyfield delivers final verdict for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

Tyson, who is 31 years older than his opponent, will return to the ring after being retired for over 19 years. Despite the age difference, many analysts find it difficult to predict the outcome, as Tyson remains in impressive shape.

While some believe Paul could win due to his youth and agility, Mike Tyson refuses to be underestimated. That’s why “Iron Mike” has issued a strong warning to his rival ahead of their upcoming bout.

When asked if he would step into the ring at AT&T Stadium in November, Tyson told FOX News, “Bet your life on it.” He added, “I’m just looking forward to this. This is something that, I would say, ignites me. It just gives me life. It’s life within myself. It’s just me doing what I want to do.”

Mike Tyson is set to fight Jake Paul next November

Mike Tyson is set to fight Jake Paul next November

Tyson added that he is not currently paying attention to the predictions about this fight. He wants to prove to himself that he still has what it takes not only to fight but also to knock out a young boxer like Paul.

How to watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight?

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight is scheduled for November 15th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This will be the main event alongside the title fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, and the return of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. against former UFC fighter Darren Till.

UFC legend issues strong warning to Jake Paul about his fight vs. Mike Tyson

Netflix will be in charge of broadcasting the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight live. Subscribers don’t need to pay anything extra to watch it—just open the app to tune in.

