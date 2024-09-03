Trending topics:
NBA News: LeBron James' son Bryce leaves Stephen Curry out of top 5 NBA players of all time

Bryce James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, recently revealed his top five NBA players of all time, surprising many by leaving out Stephen Curry.

By Gianni Taina

As LeBron James approaches another milestone—playing his first game for the Los Angeles Lakers alongside his son Bronny James—the excitement around the James family continues to grow. Bronny, who was drafted by the Lakers in the second round with the 55th overall pick, will make history by becoming the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA.

However, it’s LeBron’s second son, Bryce, who is sparking debate by naming his top five NBA players of all time, notably excluding Stephen Curry. While Bronny has been making headlines for his own basketball prowess, Bryce has also been catching the attention of basketball fans, not just for his emerging talent but for his controversial opinions.

In a recent clip released by Uninterrupted, Bryce shared his top five NBA players of all time, which included LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony—omitting Stephen Curry.

Both Bronny and Bryce agree that their father is the greatest basketball player of all time, but Bryce’s inclusion of Russell Westbrook, who has faced heavy criticism for his declining performance in recent seasons, raised eyebrows.

Who are the greatest in NBA history according to Bronny?

In an interview with ESPN, Bronny James was also asked to rank his top five NBA players of all time, and his picks were just as controversial. Notably absent from Bronny’s list were legends like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kareem AbdulJabbar, and even Kobe Bryant. Bronny’s ranking: “LeBron (James) is 1. Steph (Curry) 2. Kyrie (Irving) 3. KD (Kevin Durant) in 4. Ant (Anthony Edwards) and Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) tied at 5.”

Curry’s top 5 NBA players of all time

Back in June, Stephen Curry shared his own top five players of his era on his father’s podcast, Heat Check. “I’m gonna go basically from 2009-23. Bron, KD, Kawhi. Every time you do this, you’re gonna miss somebody… Obviously myself… There’s like a group of like four that I’m picking from right now and it’s really, really, really, really, really hard… I’m gonna say James,” Curry said. His final list, in no particular order: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard.

